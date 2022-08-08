David Gandy shows off his ripped physique for new Dolce & Gabbana campaign with model Bianca Balti

He became the world’s first male supermodel after starring in a Dolce & Gabbana ad in 2007 wearing nothing but tight white pants.

And David Gandy, 42, once again stripped down to just his underwear for the brand’s new Light Blue fragrance campaign in sizzling new shots acquired exclusively by MailOnline.

The fashion icon was joined by Italian model and fellow Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue Bianca Balti face, who looked sensational in a white bikini on set in a stunning Capri.

Racy: David Gandy, 42, stripped back to just his underwear for Dolce & Gabbana’s new light blue fragrance campaign in sizzling new shots obtained exclusively by MailOnline

The two seemed like the perfect combination for the ad and exuded confidence during the sun-filled photo shoot.

David showed his best poses in his white slip while he was dripping wet from the sea.

With his six-pack on display, the Essex resident was smoldering during the shoot as he looked around with fellow model Bianca, 38.

The pair made sure to get some rest during the shoot as they laughed and joked as they floated in the crystal blue waters and later traveled on a speedboat.

Action! The fashion icon was joined by Italian model and fellow Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue face Bianca Balti, who looked sensational in a white bikini while on set in a stunning Capri.

Fun in the sun: The two seemed the perfect combination for the ad and exuded confidence during the sun-filled photo shoot

Gorgeous brunette Bianca wore her locks back in a sophisticated bun and sported a dewy palette of makeup.

The cover girl, who has appeared on the covers of several fashion magazines, including Vogue and Harper’s Bazaar, was the perfect castmate for the ad, as she was a natural appearance throughout the campaign.

The two professionals were seen walking around fighting over a beach towel after taking a dip in the sea as they formed a storm on the sandy beach.

The latest version of Dolce & Gabbana’s light blue fragrance, Italian Love, comes out this summer.

Cut: The couple made sure to get some rest during the shoot as they laughed and joked as they floated in the crystal blue water

The breathtaking photos came after David admitted he couldn’t go on dates when he was a teenager – despite having built a reputation as Britain’s most handsome man.

The fashion icon said to Alan Carr in his Life’s a Beach podcast, “These weren’t my good years. I think you have a different impression, I grew up and then on so I wasn’t in my best fighting fit shape.’

Alan quickly intervened and asked, “You were chatting?” to which David replied, “Not far away!”

In March, David told Richard Eden’s Eden Confidential, “I’m not exactly happy with the way I look right now. I’m not at my fight weight, as I call it.’

He admitted he was afraid his sculpted good looks would change as he got older, saying: “The two things that scare me are that your ears and nose apparently keep growing. If that’s true, I’m in huge trouble.’

The star is father to daughters Matilda, three, and Tabitha, nine months, with lawyer girlfriend Stephanie Mendoros.

David, Britain’s highest-paid male model, has been dating lawyer Stephanie for five years, but remains reserved in his private life.

The model, who is reportedly worth £12 million, has previously said he dreams of having a large family one day.

David rose to fame in 2001 when his then roommate entered a modeling contest on ITV’s This Morning without his knowledge. He then won the competition and was given a contract with Select Models.

He has appeared in numerous high profile campaigns for the likes of Dolce & Gabbana Hugo Boss and Carolina Herrera, and was also a face of the Marks and Spencer brand.