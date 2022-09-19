David Dimbleby comes out of retirement to take over BBC commentary of Queen’s committal service

Experienced broadcaster David Dimbleby has come out of retirement to take over the BBC’s commentary on the Queen’s service.

Dimbleby, 83, takes over from Huw Edwards, 61, who has anchored much of the BBC’s coverage since Queen Elizabeth IIdeath on Thursday 8 September until Her Majesty’s funeral at Westminster Abbey this morning.

Dimbleby will take over the BBC commentary alongside Kirsty Young, the former Desert Island Discs presenter.

This comes 69 years after Dimbleby’s father, Richard Dimbleby, provided the commentary for the Queen’s coronation in 1953.

Several people have taken to Twitter to applaud the choice of the BBC’s anchors, with one calling them the ‘hard hitters’.

David Dimbleby and Kirsty Young, the hard hitters are out. We are in the safest hands,” they tweeted.

Another wrote: ‘Marry Edwards, Kirsty Young and David Dimbleby. The BBC has withdrawn ringside today.’

Many users were excited to see Kirsty Young – who famously presented Desert Island Discs from 2006 to 2018 – back on their screens.

“When I hear Kirsty Young on the BBC, I miss her so much,” one user wrote. “Her voice is so soothing. I half expect her to ask every guest what record they’re recording on Desert Island!’

Kirsty is joined by veteran broadcaster David Dimbleby, the former Question Time host, who retired in 2018.

The coronation brought the nation together as 10.4 million people watched in the homes of friends and neighbours, and 1.5 million people watched in public places such as pubs and cinemas, the BBC says on its website. website.

BBC coverage of the event included cameras first installed at Westminster Abbey to show the Coronation Service.

“The Queen has given her permission for this departure, against official advice – showing that the monarchy is prepared to move with the times.

Viewers joked that Huw Edwards ‘needs a holiday’ as he continues to lead BBC coverage of the Queen’s funeral

On Twitter, many social media users expressed their hope that the presenter will treat himself to a well-deserved break

‘Television commentary in the abbey was provided by Richard Dimbleby, while 7 other commentators, including Bernard Braden and Brian Johnston, reported along the processional route.’

The handover to Young and Dimbleby will be a relief to many, who asked Edwards to take a break.

One user wrote: ‘@thehuwedwards you’ve done an amazing job since announcing Her Majesty’s passing. I hope the BBC gives you a well-deserved break!’

Another said: ‘Huw Edwards deserves a six month holiday after today. How he managed to talk and interview people about this for ten days, I’ll never know.’

One joked: ‘Can someone give #huwedwards a pillow and blanket followed by a long vacation, please?’

“Can we all go clubbing together on GoFundMe and buy Huw Edwards a vacation when this is all over? The man has been broadcasting for 12 days now without any problems,” another joked.

‘Has anyone worked harder than these few weeks? Crazy pressure to be the person to say “this is the BBC from London” day of. Give this man a holiday,” one Twitter user joked.

Edwards has presented much of the BBC’s coverage since Queen Elizabeth II’s death was announced on September 8.

BBC One viewers last week expressed concern over the news presenter’s sore right eye

The public broadcaster had a total of 9.83 million people tuned into BBC One at 6:30 p.m. when Queen Elizabeth II’s death (pictured just two days before she died) was officially announced

Viewers praised the presenter’s “amazing” coverage, with someone calling him “absolutely amazing.”

“Huw Edwards is absolutely amazing again today,” they wrote. “He’s a great announcer. Completely on the ball, controlled, pragmatic but sensitive.’

Another added: ‘All the presenters, especially on the BBC, were great, but they were absolutely outstanding.

“Always the right tone, isn’t rude when he has to stop guests from going to live feeds, just a big thank you.”

Viewers expressed concern for Huw, with some suggesting he wasn’t getting much rest after news of the Queen’s death this weekend

‘What a special broadcaster that is. He has the amazing ability to sustain hours of live TV along with the informative and comprehensive professionalism it deserves,” said one Twitter user.

Last week, BBC News viewers expressed concern for Edwards’ health after the presenter was seen with a bloodshot right eye.

The broadcaster raised concerns on social media as it covered the procession in which the late Monarch’s coffin was moved from Holyroodhouse Palace to St Giles Cathedral.

Viewers saw the presenter’s bloodshot eye and said they hoped he would get it treated and suspected he must have been “shattered.”

Edwards was also the presenter who announced the news of the Queen’s death to the nation on Thursday, September 8.