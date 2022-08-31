David Dimbleby: Christopher Stevens reviews last night’s TV

<!–

Days that shook the BBC with David Dimbleby

Rosie Jones’s Trip Hazard

Say what you will about the BBC, but they know how to hold a grudge.

Four decades after Mrs. Thatcher curbed her excesses, Aunt can’t hide her distaste for the Iron Lady.

The first half hour of David Dimbleby’s retrospective, Days That Shook The BBC (BBC2), was one long howl of indignant rage at Maggie. “Every time Thatcher looked at the BBC, there seemed to be trouble,” bellowed the Beeb’s former political anchor.

He refused to admit she had the right to veto a sympathetic 1985 documentary about the domestic life of IRA Chief of Staff Martin McGuinness.

Less than a year after the Brighton bombing, the terrorist leader was pictured with his children around the breakfast table spoon-feeding a toddler.

It was seen by many at the time as a blatant piece of anti-government propaganda – and Dimbleby is still amazed that the government had the audacity to fight back.

Even more remarkable was his resentment against the royal family. This, remember, is the man who danced with Princess Diana at a house party — she called him Dimble-Toes — and also ran TV coverage of her funeral.

He has commented for the BBC on the Queen’s gold, diamond and platinum anniversaries. And yet he says: ‘There is a sort of taboo in the BBC about monarchy. Any other institution can be challenged, but the monarchy has been deemed unassailable. In my experience, the BBC is more afraid of the palace than of No. 10.”

His complaint appears to be rooted in the humiliation heaped on the Beeb last year after it was revealed that the infamous interview with Diana was fraudulent.

Despite the BBC’s promise that the interview would no longer be broadcast, Dimbleby thought he would be allowed to repeat fragments in this program. Instead, we saw two blurry screenshots.

He was clearly annoyed that he was being overpowered. “She may have been inappropriately persuaded,” he said, “but I think what she said is important and needs to be heard.”

There was no admission that statements obtained under false pretenses by Martin Bashir, when she was tricked into mistrusting those closest to her, were automatically invalid.

Dimbleby settled an old score. For more than half a century, he has been annoyed by ex-Labour Prime Minister Harold Wilson’s refusal in 1971 to answer a trivial question about the payment of his memoirs.

Wilson took offense and demanded that the footage be removed. All those years later, Dimbleby retaliated and showed the entire series—without the awareness to point out that the irritability was an early symptom of the dementia that would end his career.

Such a minor disagreement over one question was hardly a ‘day that shook the BBC’.

This three-part series should be called Dimble-Toes Gets Even.

A better title for Rosie Jones’s Trip Hazard (C4) could be National Liability – the nickname of narrator Joanna Lumley for the comic, who has cerebral palsy.

Joanna’s quip delivered the only good laugh of the hour when Rosie and guest Guz Kahn visited Blackpool. They had their fortunes read by Gypsy Petulengro on the coast before embarking on a parachute jump.

Guz didn’t feel like it and withdrew at the last minute. Since he had refused to ride the roller coaster, this shouldn’t have come as a shock to the producers.

It’s great to see a presenter with a severe physical disability taking on challenging challenges. But the show relies too much on ad libs. It needs a script.