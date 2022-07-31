David Dein reveals how plotting and civil war rescued English football

David Dein led me to a lounge on the first floor of his luxurious London mansion, gave me the choice of sofas, made sure I got the right drink to accompany today’s freshly made pastries, and now we’re chatting through topics that are unrelated to who I am here to talk about.

There’s some Chinese economics (we last met a few years ago at a lecture on the future intersection of Chinese fiscal policy and football), the sale of Chelsea (and why he had quietly lobbied ministers to get a fraction of the proceeds to grassroots football, without success), and then we are on the reform of the prison.

Dein is 78, but he has the enthusiasm and drive of someone decades younger, two qualities that played a key role in shaping the Premier League for him.

David Dein felt that English football was losing its way in the mid-late 1980s

When he recalls a period just before that groundbreaking summer 30 years ago, when the former Arsenal vice-chairman joined forces with the other ‘big five’ clubs to transform the game, he recalls a football landscape in need of repair.

‘The turnout was low, there were virtually no women or children,’ says Dein about the English game from the mid to late 1980s. “There was violence, and the game changed.”

Rupert Murdoch’s vision and deep pockets at Sky eventually made the Premier League the richest and most popular football league in the world, but the backstory of its rise was complex, with clandestine plots, a breakaway cabal and civil war within the domestic game. To find out its origin, we have to rewind to events from five years earlier.

There were no live football matches on English television at the start of the 1985-1986 season. Towards the end of 1987, ITV Council chairman Greg Dyke saw an opportunity and wanted to go straight to the big clubs of the day – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United, Tottenham and Everton – and offer them £1million each for exclusive rights to their home games. Except he didn’t know anyone in football.

Trevor East, ITV’s head of football and former journalist, did. East told Dyke he could get the clubs if Dyke could find the money.

East introduced Dyke to Dein, who was ridiculed for making his first six-figure investment in Arsenal shares, but he was sure things would change.

Greg Dyke was instrumental in founding the Premier League in 1992

Dyke, Dein and East met in secret several times before expanding their group of conspirators to include Phil Carter of Everton (also the chairman of the Football League), Martin Edwards of Manchester United, Irving Scholar of Tottenham and John Smith of Liverpool.

Dyke won them over by telling them something they had long suspected: that the BBC and ITV had a domestic cartel agreement to pay the lowest dollar for football.

A further five clubs were recruited, former European Cup winners Nottingham Forest and Aston Villa, plus West Ham, Newcastle and Sheffield Wednesday.

“Threatened with an uprising by the top 10 clubs, the Football League shut down and opened negotiations with ITV,” Dyke said.

The result was a four-year deal worth £11 million a year to the Football League to show 21 live matches per season from 1988 to 1992. The TV revenues of the biggest clubs rose to £600,000 each per season.

The smaller top clubs felt cheated, as did clubs lower in the Football League. Carter resigned as FL chairman and Dein stepped down from FL’s management committee. But ITV had a brilliant denouement of the 1988-89 season, with Arsenal overtaking Liverpool on the final day. ITV got an audience of 11 million and Dyke celebrated with Dein in the Arsenal dressing room.

Arsenal faced Norwich on the first day of the first Premier League season

By 1990 the landscape had changed drastically. The Hillsborough disaster of April 1989 led to the Taylor Report, which recommended all-seat stadiums with cost implications. In the fall, Dyke had another secret dinner with the ‘big five’.

They agreed that the top division should break free and sell their own TV rights. As Dyke says, “Many have claimed they were the architects of the Premier League, but when official history is made, this dinner gathering will surely be seen as the time and place when it became a reality.” The long, bitter relationship between the Football League and the Football Association played into the hands of the breakaway clubs.

When FA chairman Bert Millichip backed him, the Premier League was in effect born.

Dein rejects the idea that the big clubs had in fact chopped off much of the game’s wealth for themselves. This was not, he emphasizes, the naked coup as recently attempted by the European Super League. “The ESL was abhorrent,” he says. ‘Elitist. immoral. Ugly. And end up in the trash can within a few days.’

Dein made it clear that the Premier League was a world apart from the European Super League

He believed that only radical action would save English football. ‘The state of affairs at the end of the 1980s was not conducive to progress. Since the start of the Premier League, 50 clubs have played in it, keeping the dream alive.”

The ensuing battle for the first series of TV rights in the Premier League was fraught. The first bid deadline was 14 May 1992. Sky had submitted £222.5 million for five years. ITV had bid £160 million. Four days later, Dyke, along with representatives from the 22 PL clubs at the Lancaster Gate hotel in west London, had sent East to make an improved offer of £262 million.

Alan Sugar, then chairman and co-owner of Tottenham, meanwhile had a vested interest in BSkyB – as it was then known – which won the auction; his company in Amstrad was Sky’s main supplier of satellite dishes.

He grabbed a pay phone in the hotel foyer to call BSkyB and heard them insist, “You have to blow them out of the water!” Within earshot was former management consultant Rick Parry, recently installed as the PL’s inaugural chief executive. He would soon be addressing the clubs to inform them of who he thought should be the PL’s live broadcaster in the UK.

After the intervention of Sugar and Sky CEO Sam Chisholm, Murdoch came up with the £304 million that provided these rights, an amount the clubs could not refuse.

Alan Sugar got Rupert Murdoch’s BSkyB the broadcast rights to the PL

Dein looks back on what he believes were four key milestones in the first five years of the PL. “The Taylor Report. When the FA came on board, there was a large stone in the wall. Then that first Sky contract. And the influx of quality players, from 96 euros, improve the product and make it more attractive to a wider audience.’

By the time Dein resigned from Arsenal in 2007, Premier League TV deals were worth nearly £850 million a year, and the overseas rights had begun to appreciate in value. This was mainly due to the vision of Richard Scumamore, who was appointed chief executive in 1999.

Starting next season, the 31st season of the Premier League era, broadcast revenue alone will exceed £3.5bn a year, with more money coming from foreign markets than domestic broadcasters for the first time.

Dein smiles when asked if he envisioned what a huge success the Premier League has become. “Did I know then that we would now be in a place where TV revenue alone would bring in more than £10 billion in three years? I knew we had a plane on the runway. I didn’t know how high it would fly. It went to the stratosphere.”