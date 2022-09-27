David De Gea wanted by Juventus on free transfer at end of the season amid uncertainty over future

Juventus are reportedly considering a move to Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea at the end of the season.

The Spanish goalkeeper’s current contract with United expires next summer and they are currently at risk of letting him leave for nothing in nine months’ time.

De Gea is one of the highest earners at the club with wages of over £300,000 a week and new manager Erik ten Hag is said to be unsure whether or not the club should offer an extension.

And calciomercato claim Juve is ready to dive if he becomes a free agent at the end of the season.

United announced pay increases of £61.6million from the previous year – up 19.1% – due to high-profile acquisitions earlier this week, and De Gea’s current deal netted him around £350,000 a week last season. on.

The Telegraph have reported that United are considering offering the Spaniard a new deal.

Failure to activate an extension could mean De Gea can leave the club on a free transfer next summer.

During his 11-year stay at Old Trafford, the Spanish goalkeeper has made his way to the top of the pile in United’s dressing room and is the only remaining player from the club’s last title-winning squad to play regularly.

But his dazzling pay could be an obstacle going forward as United announced a £115.5m loss earlier this week.

Despite several high-profile mistakes in his United career, including a costly mistake at Brentford in the second game of the season, he has already had the support of his manager Erik ten Hag, who claimed: “I’m convinced he can do it. .’