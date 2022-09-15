David De Gea reveals he was ‘very very close’ to signing for then Premier League club Wigan in 2009

David De Gea has revealed that he almost joined a decidedly different Lancashire club than Atletico Madrid.

While the Spanish goalkeeper has achieved legendary status for his time at Manchester United, De Gea’s first chance to join a Premier League club came with Wigan.

After making his debut in the Spanish capital at just 18 years old, De Gea found himself struggling to get playing time during his first season with Atlético.

David De Gea revealed he came close to signing for Wigan as a teenager

The 31-year-old revealed during an episode of BT Sport‘s What I Wore that he came close to joining the then Premier League side during that period.

De Gea explained: “I was at Atletico and it was the same season I made my debut and I was like the third goalkeeper and didn’t even count for the team much, just training. Nothing else.

“So Wigan contacted me to sign for them and I was very, very close to signing for Wigan.”

De Gea would instead make his Premier League transfer to Manchester United 18 months later

The Spanish goalkeeper has since won a club record four Player of the Year awards at Old Trafford

While it is not known whether De Gea would join the club on a permanent basis or on loan, he is said to have faced competition from the likes of Chris Kirkland and Mike Pollitt for a seat between the posts at DW Stadium.

Wigan could ultimately avoid the decline that season, as Roberto Martinez led the club to 16th in the league.

Just 18 months later, De Gea would make the move to Manchester United after being designated by Sir Alex Ferguson as the man to serve as Edwin van der Sar’s long-term successor.