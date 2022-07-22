David de Gea pledges to see out his career at Manchester United and help them turn things around

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has promised the rest of his career to the club.

The 31-year-old goalkeeper has just under a year left on his £375,000-a-week contract, but wants to take the option of a one-year extension – and then stay much longer.

“I would be very happy to be here for as long as they want,” said De Gea, who joined Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011.

The Spaniard has been playing for Manchester United for 11 years and has almost 500 appearances to his name

“I haven’t spoken to anyone yet, but I want to stay here for years to come.

‘I feel very good here. It is a privilege and an honor to be here at this club. It’s one of the best things in my life to be a part of this club.”

United have not won a trophy since the Europa League in 2017 and dropped to sixth place in the Premier League last season.

De Gea admitted their performances were ’embarrassing’ but is looking forward to better times under new boss Erik ten Hag.

“It was a very tough season, sometimes embarrassing. Some matches were a mess, a disaster,” said the Spaniard.

“So we have to learn from last season that it can’t happen again. Losing 4-0 or 5-0 was unacceptable.

“We needed a better football culture, of just thinking about football, nothing else. With a new manager we are in good shape. He’s very focused on football and what we need, and the players feel the same.”