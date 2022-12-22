David Bowie’s daughter Alexandria Zahra Jones shares throwback clip getting an ear piercing in 2018

David Bowie’s daughter, Alexandria Zahra Jones, has shared a horrifying throwback clip of her screaming in pain while getting an ear piercing.

The 22-year-old model, whose parents are the late rock music legend David Bowie and supermodel Iman, shared the 2018 video with her 122,000 followers on Instagram.

Subtitle of the clip ‘2018 or something idk wya Mr. Thank you Kim,” Alexandria continued, going through Lexi, the bloody mess her ear left behind when she added the new piece of jewelry to her ears.

She appeared to be getting the industrial piercing, which is said to be quite painful as it goes through two thick layers of cartilage.

Lexi opted for an “industrial bar” earring, which connected the two new piercings at the anti-helix and helix parts of the ear.

In the short clip shared to her Stories on Wednesday, Lexi cut a casual figure wearing a long-sleeved red T-shirt and appeared to be makeup-free.

Her dark curly locks were worn in a fringe style and she looked awkward as she flinched in pain.

The model, 22, held her hands to her face as she vowed to let the pain of the procedure out.

Piercer ‘Mr Kim’ kept reminding her not to move as he tried to get it just right.

In another Instagram story, Lexi showed off the gnarly aftermath with blood dripping down her ear and onto her face.

Lexi’s throwback posts come not long after her supermodel mom Iman, 67, opened up about how she refuses to refer to David as her “deceased” husband.

The supermodel, 67, shared how she refuses to refer to him as her ‘deceased’ husband and discussed her difficulties finding space to grieve privately after he passed away.

Iman was married to Bowie from 1992 to 2016, when he died of liver cancer. The couple had one daughter together, Alexandria Zahra Jones, 22.

Speaking about how she’s adjusted six years after his death, she told the publication, “He’s not my ‘dead husband.’ He’s my husband. I don’t mind being called “David Bowie’s wife” at all. But I always remind people that I existed before I met him.

And he was also very picky. He never introduced me by saying “Meet my wife”. He used to say, “This is Iman, my wife.” So we both already had our own identity. We were separated but together.’

When she found the space to grieve privately after his death, she added, “It was too much.” Too many. We lived very private lives and suddenly it felt like there was a target on my and my daughter’s head.

“It got to the point where we had to leave our house [in New York City] because the public was always at the door. What I admire. I get it. But there was a point where it was like, “OK, go home now.”

“You had people who would take your picture, sell it, and then come up to you and say, ‘I feel your pain.'” She continues, bursting into laughter, “And I’m like, ‘No, b***h, you don’t feel my pain, get away from me.'”

As for what the future might hold, she went on to say: ‘I think of myself as a mother and grandmother first and foremost’ […] “That’s my place in life.” Then adds with a laugh, “I really can’t wear heels anymore. I know my limitations.’

Last year, Iman revealed that she will never remarry, five years after her legendary rock star husband David lost his battle with cancer on January 10, 2016.

The star told PEOPLE magazine it was “love at first sight” when she met David years ago on a blind date in Los Angeles and still feels his presence after all this time.