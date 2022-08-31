David Bowie to be honoured on London’s Music Walk of fame after tragically passing away in 2016

<!–

Music legend David Bowie receives a stone on London’s Music Walk of Fame in Camden, London.

The late hitmaker, who died in 2016 at the age of 69 after a secret battle with cancer, will be honored with the star-studded tribute in September.

His stone is laid opposite Camden Town Tube Station and joins other music legends including The Who, Soul2Soul, Madness and the late Amy Winehouse.

David Bowie is honored for his incredible career on London’s Music Walk of Fame after tragic death from cancer in 2016 (pictured in 2005)

The Starman himself fits perfectly into a London-based track that celebrates musical excellence, and his arrival in Camden also marks the return of the Walk after a hiatus since 2020.

Born in Brixton, he performed three times in 1970 at Camden’s Roundhouse, just down the road from Where Stone Will Be Layed, three times with his then newly formed band The Hype.

Lee Bennett, who launched the Music Walk of Fame in 2019, said: ‘David Bowie is a global influence, one of the ultimate influencers, and sooner or later we had to have him on the Music Walk Of Fame’.

Ziggy: Born in Brixton, he performed three times in 1970 at Camden’s Roundhouse, just down the road where stone will be laid, with his then newly formed band The Hype (pictured in 1972)

“It is our intention that this be the highest honor a musical figure can receive in the UK and beyond, the unveiling of the Stone of David provides that legacy.”

Before adding, “We have big plans for the future, but for now let’s celebrate one of the greats of music.”

Many of David’s associates and friends are expected to attend the unveiling next month.

Honor: Many of David’s associates and friends are expected to attend the unveiling next month (pictured with his wife Iman in 2006)

He was known for his innovative sounds and visions – he constantly reinvented himself over the years.

Mostly acclaimed for his groundbreaking work in the 1970s, he introduced Ziggy Stardust to the world in 1972.

During his 54-year career, his record sales – estimated at over 100 million records worldwide – made him one of the best-selling musicians of all time, with 11 UK number one albums.

It comes before the release of Brett Morgen’s new riveting film about the Let’s Dance hitmaker, Moonage Daydream, which hits Imax on September 16 and hits UK cinemas September 23.

Big screen: It comes before the release of Brett Morgen’s new riveting film about the Let’s Dance hitmaker, Moonage Daydream, which hits Imax and UK cinemas on September 16 from September 23

The unique film consists of thousands of hours of rare performance footage from the groundbreaking artist.

It has been described as ‘an immersive cinematic experience’ with David’s longtime producer Tony Visconti involved.

As did several members of the sound and design team for the blockbuster Freddie Mercury biopic, ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’, who were in charge of the mixing.

Bowie’s widow, Iman, whom he married in 1992, previously claimed that a fictional film about her husband was not possible.

She said, ‘It’s always a no, we always ask each other, ‘Would he do it?’ He wouldn’t.’