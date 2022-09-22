David Bowie is honoured with an ‘icon’ stone on London’s Music Walk of Fame

David Bowie was honored on Thursday with a paving stone on the London Music Walk of Fame.

The pioneering musician joins The Who, Amy Winehouse, Madness and Soul II Soul on the cultural attraction trail in the city’s famed Camden Town area.

The singer died of cancer on January 10, 2016 after keeping his illness a secret from the world.

His tragic death came just days after he turned 69 and the release of his 25th studio album, Blackstar.

Tribute: David Bowie was honored with an ‘icon’ stone on London’s Music Walk of Fame in Camden on Thursday in the presence of Woody Woodmansey, Lee Bennett, Kevin Armstrong, Nick Moran and Clifford Slapper

The stone, which depicts a music record with the word ‘icon’ on it, was unveiled at a ceremony where David’s hits were played.

Woody Woodmansey – the drummer for Bowie’s band The Spiders from Mars – led the proceedings.

Speak with Reuters he said: ‘It’s another milestone for his legacy, mainly music, the movies, the videos and everything he did for the culture.

“He was just a great artist – he was working 24/7 and it always showed in the products.

“To be able to move through all the different characters and the musical genres he did and get it done, I don’t think anyone ever achieved that, (he was) one of a kind, one of a kind.”

He was also joined by David’s guitarist on Live Aid and with Tin Machine, Kevin Armstrong, who took the award on behalf of the musician, along with Nick Moran, the star of Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels and renowned pianist Clifford Slapper.

Founded in 2019 by Lee Bennett, the Music Walk of Fame aims to recognize and celebrate the contribution of music to culture and society.

Good friend: Woody Woodmansey – the drummer of Bowie’s band The Spiders from Mars – led the proceedings.

The trail aims to recognize all that is great in music and celebrates music’s contribution to the culture, society and lives of people from around the world.

The walk features hundreds of artists and personalities, running the length of the sidewalk from Chalk Farm to Mornington Crescent.

The goal is for the Music Walk of Fame stones to become the highest award in music worldwide.

Tribute performances made for an emotional ceremony, with Kevin Armstrong performing an acoustic version of Heroes, and kids from the local school Haverstock Sixth Form performing Starman.

Born in Brixton in 1947, David’s phenomenal musical references need little introduction, with timeless hits such as Rebel Rebel, Space Oddity and Let’s Dance.

He is one of the world’s best-selling music artists with over 140 million albums sold under his name and 11 UK number one albums.