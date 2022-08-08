David Blaine dons a black T-shirt and joggers during rare outing with daughter Dessa, 11, in Malibu

David Blaine was joined by his daughter Dessa when they took a rare outing in Malibu on Sunday.

The magician, 49, cut a casual figure in a black T-shirt and dark gray sweatpants as he walked hand-in-hand with the 11-year-old while holding a disposable coffee cup.

He framed his face with sunglasses and donned a black baseball cap, while his descendants wore a white top with a blue painted motif.

The TV personality shares Dessa with his former partner, Alizée Guinochet, with whom he was in a relationship between 2008 and 2014.

David soared more than 24,000 feet above the Arizona desert, held up by a cluster of balloons in his latest daring stunt, which took place in December 2020.

The stunt, which was streamed live on YouTube, saw the illusionist soar 24,000 feet in the air, held up by 52 helium-filled balloons.

He had estimated that he would reach about 18,000 feet. After reaching 24,000 feet after an hour, David – parachuted to him – jumped back down.

Shortly after takeoff, he began to slowly drop five pounds of weights to rise even higher. The illusionist, who wore an oxygen mask everywhere, climbed everywhere at about 150 feet per minute.

At about 8,000 feet, David started strapping himself to a parachute and… freed itself from the balloons at an altitude of 24,900 feet.

Dessa watched from the ground and spoke to him several times while he was in the air.

Immediately after landing, he spoke to his daughter and said to her, “I love you. This is all for you.’

David has built a reputation for undertaking adrenaline-pumping stunts, including being buried in a plastic box under a three-ton tank filled with water.

In another stunt, he spent seven days submerged in a water-filled sphere eight feet in diameter in front of Lincoln Center in New York City.

He also spent nearly 64 hours locked in a huge block of ice in Times Square.

In 2003, he performed a stunt in London, where he survived 44 days in a hanging box over the River Thames without food.