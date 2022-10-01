David Beckham’s best friend Dave Gardner, 47, is dating Victoria’s Secret model Jessica Clarke, 29

Dave Gardner has a face you might well recognize, but you probably don’t know why.

Since 2001, the ageless soccer agent has been a permanent fixture in the background of celebrity photos, his head bowed as paparazzi scramble for photos of his famous friends.

But despite his low-key public persona, the 38-year-old has held a central position in two of London’s most important social circles for more than a decade; he is David Beckham’s best friend and also a key member of Kate Moss’s Primrose Hill gang.

So who is this man and how did he become one of the most connected men in London?

Dave Gardner pictured with David Beckham and Mazdack Rassi at the launch of Beckham’s Haig whiskey

It all started at the tender age of 14, when Dave joined the Manchester United youth team.

Although the firm lasted only five years, it would leave a permanent impact on his professional and love life.

It was at Manchester United that Dave became good friends with Ryan Giggs and also a young David Beckham.

Gardner and Beckham were both up-and-coming athletes who spent every afternoon on the soccer field and quickly became best friends.

But while Beckham joined Giggs as one of the best players of his generation, Gardner struggled to keep up and left the club in his late teens.

However, his time at the club was not in vain: Shortly after leaving, Dave set up the Elite Sports Agency with Six Alex Ferguson’s son, Jason,

Dave with James Corden at a magazine party in 2013

The pair’s contacts meant they soon became two of the Premier League’s biggest football agents.

After a few years, Dave decided to start his own business, which is still going strong today.

Although the pair no longer train together, Dave’s friendship with Beckham has stood the test of time and he is one of two old friends the superstar credits with keeping his feet on the ground.

He is the godfather of Brooklyn, David’s eldest son.

In 2014, it was one of the friends the star invited to join him on a “find yourself” vacation in Brazil.

However, it was his friendship with Ryan Giggs that has shaped much of his personal life over the past decade.

When Dave was in his early twenties, Ryan was dating his sister Emma, ​​whom he later left for Hollyoaks actress Davinia Taylor.

Dave Gardner with ex-girlfriend Rita Ora and Harry Styles at a party in February 2013

At the time, Dave was in a long-term relationship with model Stacey Cooke and the pair were a permanent fixture on the Manchester social scene. But the relationship abruptly ended after Stacey left him for Ryan.

A heartbroken Dave and Davinia, who is also an heiress to a multi-million dollar toilet roll empire, took solace in each other’s company and ended up being a match made in heaven, as the pair eventually tied the knot in 2003.

Beckham was best man at the £875,000 wedding, while Atomic Kitten singer Jenny Frost was maid of honor.

For the next few years, the pair were a key component of the famous Notting Hill set: a group of well-known British stars, including Sadie Frost, Jude Law, Meg Matthews, Sienna Miller and Rhys Ifans, which revolved around Kate Moss.

In 2007, Davinia gave birth to their child, a son named Gray, and Kate Moss and David Beckham were named godparents.

For a while, it seemed like the couple had it all, with Dave lavishing expensive gifts on his wife and the couple often taking groups of friends on vacation to Davinia’s father’s yacht in the Mediterranean.

Dave Gardner and Kate Moss: The supermodel introduced him to his girlfriend Liv Tyler

But gradually, Davinia’s problems with alcohol and bipolar disorder proved too difficult, and cracks began to appear in the relationship; he was reportedly often left at home looking after the child.

The couple divorced in 2010, with Dave citing Davinia’s “unreasonable behavior” as the reason for the split and gaining custody of their three-year-old son.

The couple sold their Supernova Heights home for £3 million to comedian David Walliams.

For a time, Dave made very few appearances on the showbiz circuit and was hesitant to return to the dating scene.

A short-lived affair with Stephanie Dorrance, ex-wife of the heir to the Campbell’s soup business, reportedly ended because he felt she was too ostentatious with her money.

Then in early 2013, Dave made headlines again after it was revealed that he was enjoying a relationship with pop star Rita Ora, who was 15 years his junior.

The couple were seen on numerous dates and Rita was photographed taking the “walk of shame” early one morning from her home in London in the same outfit she had worn the night before.

But the relationship was once again just a short stint and Rita moved on to her now ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris, while Dave reportedly enjoyed a brief flirtation with Kelly Brook.

It was only in mid-July 2014 that the first rumors of his romance with Liv Tyler, the Hollywood actress and daughter of Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler, surfaced.

Liv is no stranger to the British Isles: her previous husband and father of her first child is Leeds-born Royston Langdon of the band Spacehog.

It has been reported that Kate Moss conspired to set up the couple after she was convinced they would get along.

A source told The Sun newspaper at the time: ‘This is the real deal. Dave and Liv are madly in love.

‘They have a son of the same age which is ideal. They are in a similar place in their lives and ready to settle down with the right person.

The supermodel was right: They got engaged the following year and enjoyed a seven-year relationship.

Liv and Dave had two children, Sailor and Lula, and settled in the Cotswolds.