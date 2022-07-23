David Beckham whisks wife Victoria off her feet and into his arms in St Tropez

Advertisement

David Beckham opened his shirt to show off his toned abs and carried his wife Victoria in his arms as the couple continued their luxury family holiday in France on Saturday.

The former footballer, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, looked very cozy when they visited Swiss biotech billionaire Ernesto Bertarelli, 56, for lunch in St Tropez on the French Riviera.

Sportsman David wore an unbuttoned and open gray shirt, standing with his hands on his hips to reveal his fit physique and the lavish body art on his chest, before literally wiping former Spice Girl Victoria off her feet as they left their boat and ashore. stepped .

Hunky: David Beckham, 47, opened his shirt to show off his toned abs and carried his wife Victoria, 48, in his arms as the couple continued their luxury family holiday in France on Saturday

He wore cream trousers with a beige belt and shielded his eyes from the bright sunlight behind sunglasses.

The president and co-owner of Inter Miami CF sported a neatly trimmed salt and pepper beard while sporting his hair in a cool tousled style.

David got a healthy tan standing next to former Spice Girl Victoria as he and their family and friends took to the coast from their superyacht, costing a whopping £1.6 million a week to charter.

Showing her chic sense of style, Victoria sported a flowing white backless dress with a jeweled plunging neckline.

The ex-pop star sported her brunette hair in a tousled topknot and opted for dark sunglasses as she enjoyed her afternoon in the South of France.

David was seen laughing as he lifted Victoria off the boat that landed them from their yacht where they had been vacationing around the Mediterranean with friends and family for the past few weeks.

David was in good shape when the group traveled to the country for lunch, accompanied by son Cruz (17) and daughter Harper (11).

Cruz showed his edgy sense of style by wearing a black T-shirt with large white lettering on the front and blue jeans.

Harper opted for a white T-shirt with a multicolored pattern on the front and a blue and white skirt.

The Beckahms welcomed Cruz’s new girlfriend Tana Holding on their trip with the couple who dined Friday with the rest of the family at Chez Loulou restaurant in Ramatuelle near St. Tropez.

After being spotted together last month, Cruz is said to have been “smitten” with Tana, who is unobtrusive in front of the public.

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out at London’s Alice House pub in Queen’s Park, after they were said to have met earlier this year.

A source told The sun: ‘They make a very nice couple and she is down to earth and very nice. She is unimpressed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from.

“It’s early days, but Cruz seems in love with Tana.”

It comes after Cruz, recently separated from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman.

The couple had been in a relationship for 18 months, but decided to go their separate ways in March.

Rosemary Ferguson, the mother of Victoria and Bliss, a model turned nutritionist, are close friends and the reason the youngsters met in the first place.

After their Saturday lunch, the Beckhams returned to their yacht where David stripped down to his swimsuits to relax in the sun.

He wore orange swim shorts as he stood on an upper deck, observing the world around him.