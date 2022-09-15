David Beckham takes a spin in a brand new Maserati GranTurismo in Milan

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is a well-known petrolhead with an impressive selection of fast cars.

And David Beckham looked so happy as he took a ride in a brand new Maserati GranTurismo on Thursday.

The former footballer, 47, was beaming as he arrived on set in Morimondo, Italy to begin filming for the Italian car brand’s latest advertisement.

Radiant: David Beckham, 47, looked as happy as a fist as he took a ride in a brand new Maserati GranTurismo on Thursday

David opted for an electric blue bomber jacket which he paired with crisp white pants for the ad.

He completed his outfit with a pair of tan suede shoes, styled his hair in a textured straight look and sported a neat beard.

The sportsman was joined by a flurry of crew members as he jumped into the charcoal car with canary yellow details.

Taking a lap: The sportsman was joined by a flurry of crew members as he jumped into the charcoal car with canary yellow details

Exciting: The former footballer beamed as he arrived on set in Italy’s Morimondo to begin filming for the Italian car brand’s latest ad

It seems David’s need for speed doesn’t stop there, as he took his wife Victoria for a… ride in the countryside on this motorbike as they spent some quality time together.

The fashion designer, 48, and the former football player enjoyed their own ‘Maverick moment’ on the vehicle during their trip to the US.

Victoria took to Instagram to share a clip of the ride as Kenny Loggins’ Danger Zone played, and nervously grabbed her love as he descended the ramp.

Slick: David opted for an electric blue bomber jacket which he paired with crisp white pants for the ad and a pair of tan suede shoes

Handsome: He styled his hair in a textured straight look and wore a neat beard

Coming soon: the supercar had a camera on the roof, ready for the sleek new ad

She filmed them as they drove down the winding roads and looked enamored as they huddled together while David beamed.

Victoria wrote in the caption: ‘Our Maverick Moment!! @davidbeckham has been trying to get me on the back of his bike for years and I finally succeeded! It was so much fun!!’

She looked casual for the trip in a black hoodie and sunglasses while donning her helmet for safety reasons.

David also shared the clip on his social media, writing in the caption, “My happy place!”