David Beckham shows off his muscular physique and abundant body while racing on his jet ski

David Beckham put on an action-packed show when he took to the sea with his jet ski on Monday during a holiday on the French Riviera.

The former footballer, 47, showed off his athletic prowess as he stood on the watercraft in the Mediterranean off the coast of St. Tropez.

Inter Miami CF co-owner David showed off his bronzed skin and lavish body art after swapping his shirt for a life jacket before racing across the water at sunset.

The salty seawater could spray into the air toward the side of the jet ski as it ran across the water.

David donned orange swim shorts after stepping off the superyacht he was on holiday with his friends and family, with the clan’s ship costing £1.6 million a week to charter.

The former England player was in good spirits as he ran across the choppy waters after spending the afternoon sunbathing next to his wife, fashion designer Victoria, 48.

The couple are also vacationing with their son Cruz, 17, and his new model girlfriend Tana Holding, as well as Cruz’s younger sister Harper, 11.

David was seen racing on the water with Cruz while his son roamed around on a blue and white jet ski.

For the first time this month, the David and Victoria invited youngest son Cruz’s new girlfriend, Tana, on vacation with them, and Tana joined the clan after flying to Europe from Miami.

After being spotted together last month, Cruz is said to have been “smitten” with Tana, who is unobtrusive in front of the public.

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out at London’s Alice House pub in Queen’s Park, after they were said to have met earlier this year.

A source told The sun: ‘They make a very nice couple and she is down to earth and very nice. She is unimpressed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from.

“It’s early days, but Cruz seems in love with Tana.”

It comes after Cruz, recently separated from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman.

The couple had been in a relationship for 18 months, but decided to go their separate ways in March.

Rosemary Ferguson, mother of Victoria and Bliss, a model turned nutritionist, are close friends and the reason the youngsters met in the first place.

