David Beckham shares a sweet clip of his daughter Harper showing off her football skills

David Beckham looked like the doting dad on Sunday as he shared a sweet clip of his daughter Harper showing off her football skills before cheering on the Lionesses of England.

The team was the pride of the nation yesterday after Chloe Kelly shot them into the history books after beating Germany 2-1 in the 2022 European Championship final.

And before the game, the former Manchester United winger, 47, posted a clip of his 11-year-old daughter scoring a goal on Instagram, before sending the team a congratulatory message.

A proud David commented on the video: ‘Harper Beckham steps up to take the last minute free kick for the Lionesses,’

Effortlessly tapping the ball into the net wearing a pair of bright yellow football boots, David shouted, “She’s shooting! She scores!’

“Let’s go girls and take that cup home!” then Harper yelled at the camera.

David went on to share a message for the Lionesses saying, ‘Hey girls, so I want to wish you the best of luck for the final. Thank you for inspiring my daughter and thank you for inspiring the whole country. Take that cup home!’

Yesterday’s final was a thrilling 90 minutes of flying tackles and yellow cards in a highly energetic game, watched by a record 87,192 in the stadium.

Leading the praise, the Queen told them in a statement: “You have all set an example that will be an inspiration to girls and women today and to generations to come.”

The result thrilled the Lionesses, with the victorious women storming into Sarina Wiegman’s post-match press conference and singing the anthem of Baddiel, Skinner and The Lightning Seeds Three Lions.

The celebrations continued in the Wembley dressing room as the players were seen dancing and laughing – enjoying their historic performance.

In a video message released before the semifinals, Beckham thanked them for inspiring his daughter Harper.

“Hey, Lionesses, here’s David. I just wanted to message you, first of all to congratulate you on an incredible tournament so far, it was so uplifting, it was so exciting and it was so inspiring.”

“And for me personally, you know I have a daughter, so for her to be inspired by you girls and your performances was incredible.”

He continued: ‘But it’s not just the girls who get inspired, the boys get inspired by this and we all know when there are big tournaments in our country and our fans are behind us like no other. It really lifted the whole country.”