David Beckham reveals sons Romeo and Cruz are now taller than him

He is considered one of the most attractive men in the world, but that doesn’t stop David Beckham from getting a little excuse from his sons.

He shared a picture of himself with Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, showing the boys taking the mickey out of him now that they’re bigger than him,

Flanking him on either side, his beloved boys made him chuckle as they joked about their height while on the field at Inter Miami CF football club.

Ahead of the game: David Beckham, 47, revealed that his sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, are now taller than him in a playful post as they poked fun at their famous dad

Devoted Dad: David enjoyed a night out with his sons at the football club he co-owns

David, 47, joked: ‘As close to being as tall as daddy @cruzbeckham. Yes boys will be boys @romeobeckham,’ when clearly they are both taller than their dad.

He also shared another image, writing: ‘Nice evening tonight with the boys ❤️❤️ @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham watching the team win an important match ⚽️ @intermiamicf.”

Cruz wrote in the comments: “Ganggggg.”

Football Footsteps: Romeo currently lives in the city of Florida and plays as a striker for Inter Miami II, the reserve team

Amazing: David pulled Romeo in for a hug and expressed how proud he was of his son

Well done: he shook Romeo’s hand after the match and wrote ‘love ya mate’

Support: David later donned the pink club shirt as he watched from the stands

The team defeated Toronto 2-1 on Sunday-evening.

David was entitled to a discounted MLS franchise as part of the deal that brought him to the league as a player in 2007 when he joined Los Angeles Galaxy.

He increased his ownership stake in September 2021 after he and brothers Jorge and Jose Mas completed the acquisition of Marcelo Claure and Masayoshi Son.

Romeo plays for the team and David shared some photos of his son on the pitch wearing his pink football jersey.

David also shared a photo of himself in the ensemble, writing “pink on pink on pink.”

Meanwhile, Cruz is determined to follow in his mother Victoria’s footsteps after she achieved worldwide fame as part of the Spice Girls.

He had all the signs of success on Monday when he took the stage to perform in Miami with a rock band.

The aspiring singer, 17, updated his Instagram account as he wowed fans with his show, while also paying tribute to his famous mother by wearing an official T-shirt from her former band.