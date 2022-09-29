David Beckham ‘read the riot act’ to son Brooklyn over wife Nicola Peltz ‘drama’

David Beckham had a rare confrontation with his son Brooklyn and “read him the riot act” about the ongoing drama surrounding him and his wife Nicola Peltz.

The 47-year-old former soccer player told his son, 23, ‘we don’t do this in our family’ after Nicola, 27, spoke about tensions over her wedding dress in an interview with Grazia USA, where she accused her mother in law the law and potential designer Victoria to ‘whitewash’ her.

Victoria offered to create a wedding dress for Nicola and Brooklyn’s big day, however, the bride ultimately opted for a Versace dress, citing Victoria’s lack of communication as the reason for her decision.

After the public claims, the Beckham clan feels that Nicola is “washing the family’s dirty laundry in public” and wants to get out of the drama, says Alison Boshoff, MailPlus Staff Writer.

A source said: “I don’t think David lost his temper with Brooklyn or had any reason to speak harshly to him, but that eventually happened.”

“He discussed it with him and said, ‘We don’t do this in our family, and you know we don’t do this in our family.’

It is the latest in a series of awkward encounters between Brooklyn and his wife and family that began in April, around the time of the couple’s lavish Miami wedding.

Brooklyn and Nicola have spent this week in Paris attending fashion shows across the city during the French capital’s biannual Fashion Week.

Her attendance comes a day before Victoria, who will also be heading to Paris, is due to present her own Fashion Week show for the first time.

If the couple attends the show it will be a sign of family unity, after Victoria offered them an olive branch when inviting them to watch.

Victoria and David are said to be devastated by Brooklyn’s absence and their siblings have also been hurt by the drift.

Romeo recently appeared to side with his parents when he shared a photo with Brooklyn and his younger brother Cruz, 17, on their wedding day.

Next to the image, he wrote: “Nothing more important than family.”

The family split comes when Nicola claimed that Victoria ignored her when she came over to design her wedding dress.

The move reportedly blew up the bride’s plans when Victoria said her studio couldn’t make the dress.

Pundits have said Nicola is pushing a ‘false narrative’, leaving Victoria ‘baffled’ as to why she continues to ‘fuel rumors of a feud’ rather than shut them down.

A source said: ‘Frankly, the most interesting thing about Nicola is that she married into the Beckham clan. David and Victoria reached out to her to try to make amends and find a way to get along.

“David and Victoria would love to spend more time with their son and wife, and have the opportunity to welcome him into the fold, especially since Brooklyn practically lives with his in-laws.”

In an explosive interview with Grazia USA, she revealed, “We went online to start designing the dress, and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear a thing.” Victoria called my mom and told her that her workshop couldn’t make it.

Doting husband Brooklyn made his position clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his “number one priority” and that they “have each other’s back 100 percent.”

Nicola, the daughter of New York billionaire Nelson Peltz, tried to set the record straight when she explained, “I was planning on wearing Victoria’s wedding dress and I was really so excited to be able to wear a design that my future mother-in-law.” created law.’

The couple has barely seen Brooklyn’s parents since the wedding, as they chose to go on vacation with Nicola’s family after the big day.

They have only been seen publicly on one occasion at a lunch in Italy.