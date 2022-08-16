David Beckham poses with pals Mark Wahlberg and Rande Gerber during their Muskoka getaway

David Beckham appeared to be in good spirits as he posed for snaps with longtime neighbor Mark Wahlberg on a trip to Muskoka, Canada.

The former footballer, 47, looked casual in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants as he placed a friendly hand on the 51-year-old actor’s shoulder.

Also in snaps posted to Instagram on Monday were Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, ice hockey player Tie Domi and businessman Rande Gerber.

Friends: David Beckham (center) appeared cheerful as he posed for snaps with longtime neighbor Mark Wahlberg (left) during a getaway to Muskoka, Canada

David wrote alongside his post: ‘Great few days in Muskoka with family and friends ️️ wow what a place and yes we had a lot of laughs and a little drink ��@markwahlberg @jamiejsalter @tie_domi THE BEST.’

Mark commented: ‘What a place, what a time❤️.’

The Daddy’s Home star wrote in his own caption: ‘Had a great weekend with these 2 guys at MUSKOKAAA @davidbeckham @tie_domi @f45_training #F45Partner.’

Gang: Also in snaps posted to Instagram on Monday were Authentic Brands Group CEO Jamie Salter, ice hockey player Tie Domi and businessman Rande Gerber

Beaming: The former football player, 47, (center-right) looked casual in a white T-shirt and black sweatpants as he placed a kind hand around the 51-year-old actor’s (left) shoulder

Great times: David wrote alongside his post: ‘Great few days in Muskoka with family and friends ️️ wow what a place and yes we had a lot of laughs and a little drink’

Last year David announced that he was a global partner of the popular fitness franchise, F45 Training, after being introduced to the company by Mark.

The former rapper lived in the same Beverly Hills neighborhood as Posh and Becks when they moved across the pond in 2007.

A less than impressed Mark said at the time: ‘Man, the Beckhams. It used to be so quiet on my road. Then David moves in with his family. Suddenly we have paparazzi hanging out day and night.

“I’m not telling Beckham to take his family home. I’m just not sure why he came to America in the first place. Man, we don’t want your football.’

Later he told The sun: ‘He (Beckham) wanted me to email him about something – I don’t know if it was a movie. I said something, just kidding, because his house is at the bottom of our hill and there are a lot of people hanging around. So I said something like, “That’s why I don’t like him being here.”

“I’ve met him and some of his sons and he seems like a nice guy…I just wanted to make sure he didn’t take that (comment) personally.”