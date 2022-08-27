David Beckham pokes fun at his wife Victoria’s ‘dodgy accent’ during a hike in Colorado

David Beckham joked Friday about his wife Victoria’s “dodgy accent” as the couple enjoyed a walk in Aspen, Colorado.

The fashion designer, 48, shared a video of herself gasping on Instagram as she walked the path as the football legend, 47, followed her.

Dressed in black form-fitting gym clothes, the Spice Girl told her followers: ‘So we’re here in Aspen for a pretty big walk. Look at the views.’

David, who was not on camera, could be heard in the background, “I hope you don’t put that shady accent.”

Victoria ignored her husband’s joke and replied, “This is just how I talk.”

It comes after fans noticed Victoria’s changing accent in another bizarre Instagram video.

The Spice Girl uploaded a makeup tutorial on Sunday featuring her own beauty products, and as her 30 million followers poured in on her skills, it was her voice that really got fans talking.

Viewers of the video were stunned by the Essex-born star’s accent, pointing out, “I never remember her being this chic in Spice Girls.”

Last week, Victoria’s eldest son Brooklyn, 23, showed off his multitude of accents in an online interview – sparking widespread ridicule.

While demonstrating how to achieve her ‘signature smokey eye’ with Victoria Beckham Beauty’s new eyeliner, fans were distracted by the star’s chic statement.

“I love her, but I swear she didn’t always sound like that, especially in the Spice Girls days. I know she’s fancy spice, but girlll,” commented one follower.

“I love her, don’t get me wrong, but never remember her being so genteel when she was in Spice Girls,” another agreed, while another replied, “She never spoke like that.”

“She has a London accent, she was never genteel, just genteel compared to her bandmates.”

However, others insisted that Victoria’s accent has remained the same. One commented, “She’s always had the same voice, that’s why she was chic.”

“I love her voice that makes me feel calm,” another fan gushed.

Victoria was born in Harlow, Essex and grew up in Goffs Oak, Hertfordshire, where she earned her famous nickname Posh Spice in the early days of the band in the mid 1990s.

In 2020, Victoria unveiled she didn’t like her nickname, but in recent years she’s embrace the name that gave her a voice” when she felt shy.

In recent years, she’s even named one of her makeup collections after the nickname.

“I got the name Posh in 1996 over lunch with Peter Loraine of Top of The Pops Magazine and the rest of the Spice Girls,” she explained in 2020.

“I can’t say it would have been my first choice, but in the end I grew into it on my own terms.

“I was young and shy, and being Posh helped me find my style and confidence, and my voice.”

She continued: ‘Now, years later, I look back on that formative time with appreciation. Posh changed the course of my life forever and opened the doors for me to pursue my dreams.