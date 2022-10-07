David Beckham mirrors his son Romeo's style with freshly bleached platinum blond hair

He is known for his once controversial and outlandish hairstyles.

And David Beckham, 47, appeared to take inspiration from his son Romeo, 20, as he showed off his newly bleached platinum blonde hair on Friday.

The former footballer mirrored the Inter Miami player’s look as he took to Instagram to celebrate the team securing their spot in the MLS playoffs.

New look: David Beckham, 47, appeared to take inspiration from his son Romeo, 20, as he showed off his newly bleached platinum blonde hair on Friday

David, who co-owns Inter Miami while Romeo is under contract with the team, beamed as he joined an adoring crowd with his son.

The pair could be seen taking selfies with fans after the club booked a place in the play-offs for the second time in their four-year history with a 4-1 win over rivals Orland City.

Romeo revealed his bold look earlier this year when he stepped out with a platinum, long buzzcut with a triangular undercut around the back of his head.

Like father like son: The ex-footballer mirrored the Inter Miami player’s look as he took to Instagram to celebrate the team securing their place in the MLS play-offs

Bold: Romeo revealed his bold look earlier this year when he stepped out with a platinum, long buzzcut with a triangular undercut around the back of his head

The style is not unlike the outlandish styles favored by his father during his footballing heyday, but it now appears that David is taking his inspiration from Romeo.

David reflected on what he considers his most controversial hairstyles ever in a candid chat about his personal life in June.

The former footballer said his iconic mohawk caused the most trouble in 2000 when his then Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson asked him to shave it off in the dressing room as soon as he saw it.

Switching it up: David was known for his once-controversial hairstyles but has favored a much more natural look in recent years (pictured last month, right)

Family: Romeo’s style is not unlike the outlandish styles his father favored during his footballing heyday, but it now appears David is taking his inspiration from his son

Speaking to England football manager Gary Neville, 47, for Sky Bet’s The Overlap, David explained: ‘Probably the mohawk. That lasted until the gaffer saw it and he made me shave it in the dressing room.

‘Mohawk and probably cornrows. I had them made in the South of France when I had a glass of rosé.’

Meanwhile, he also revealed what he thought was his best hairstyle ever, adding that he would happily go back to it in a heartbeat.

Trouble: The former footballer says his iconic mohawk caused the biggest problems in 2000 when his then Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson asked him to shave it off.

Variation: David, who has tried different styles over the years, said his cornrows also made waves in 2003 when he got them done after a glass of wine in France

Referring to his current haircut, he joked: ‘Apart from this one?’, before adding: ‘I’ve always loved skinhead because it was easy, you didn’t have to do anything to it, so I loved skinhead.’

The sportsman also continued to talk about his bold fashion choices over the years, insisting that his choice of clothing has always been his own, although people thought wife Victoria Beckham, 48, had an influence.

When asked about his favorite outfit, he insisted he was never in doubt, explaining: ‘I’ve always felt I looked good. I look back now and I’m not sure, but I always felt that I always wore the right thing at the time.’

Easy style: Of his favourite, he said: ‘I’ve always loved the skinhead because it was easy, you didn’t have to do anything to it, so I loved the skinhead’ (pictured in 2004)

He continued: ‘To be honest, people always thought Victoria had a big influence on what I wore, the decisions I made with hairstyles or tattoos or the clothes I wore.

‘But I always made the decision to wear an all leather outfit or whatever I was wearing at the time.’

‘I just loved fashion. I loved wearing different things and different clothes and things like that’.