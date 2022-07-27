David Beckham lauds England after Lionessess reached Sunday’s Euro 2022 final at Wembley

David Beckham congratulated England on reaching the Euro 2022 final and thanks for ‘inspiring’ his daughter Harper.

The former England men’s captain said the Lionesses’ performance had been “so uplifting” as he wished them success in the remainder of the tournament.

Goals from Beth Mead, Lucy Bronze, Alessia Russo and Fran Kirby on Tuesday night secured a 4-0 semi-final victory over Sweden at Bramall Lane, taking the team to a sold-out Wembley for Sunday’s final.

Beckham wrote on his Instagram story after the win: ‘What a night, congratulations to the girls.’

He also shared his “favorite photo on a special night” which showed attacker Rachel Daly dancing on the field in an English cowboy hat.

In a video message released before the semi-finals, Beckham said, “Hey Lionesses, here’s David.

“I just wanted to message you, first of all to congratulate you on an incredible tournament so far, it was so uplifting, it was so exciting and it was so inspiring.

“And for me personally you know I have a daughter, so for her to be inspired by you girls and your performances was incredible.”

He continued: ‘But it’s not just the girls who get inspired, the boys get inspired by this and we all know when there are big tournaments in our country and our fans are behind us like no other.

“It really lifted the whole country.”

Of the semi-final he added: ‘We are all excited to see it and I know there is one person who is very excited to see it and that is my daughter Harper.

“So thanks for inspiring her and good luck girls.”

Piers Morgan, Wayne Rooney and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were among the other high-profile names to laud England on social media after making it to the Euro 2022 final.

Morgan tweeted: “Brilliant.. (*Lioness: ‘a female lion.’)” with clapping emojis.

England’s all-time top scorer Rooney, now manager of DC United, wrote: ‘What a performance from @Lionesses tonight.

A well deserved #WEURO2022 final is coming. Congratulations to all players and staff.’

Meanwhile, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge said: ‘Congratulations @Lionesses on making it to the #WEURO2022 final on Sunday.

“The whole country is so proud of everything you achieve. We believe in you and will be with you all the way! W’.

Current England forwards Harry Kane and Marcus Rashford also showed their support for the Lionesses on Twitter.

Kane wrote: ‘Yesss @Lionesses! Bring on the finale” as Rashford added applause emojis.

BBC Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker commented: ‘Fantastic performance and win for @Lionesses. Beautiful’.