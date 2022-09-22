David Beckham ‘lands a seven-figure sum after signing a promotional deal with Doritos’

David Beckham has reportedly landed another big-money deal as part of his involvement in this year’s Qatar World Cup.

The ex-footballer has landed a seven-figure deal from sponsor Doritos to appear in TV and print ads during the tournament in November, after previously signing a controversial £10m contract to be the face of the country’s tourism board,

According to The sunDavid will appear in the ads alongside NFL star Peyton Manning, where the pair joke about the two different types of ‘football’.

Cashier: David Beckham has reportedly signed a seven-figure deal with Doritos, the sponsors of the controversial Qatar World Cup

A source, who said the ad has already been filmed, said: ‘This is a mega-bucks campaign for two of the most famous sportsmen in the world, centered around the biggest tournament on the planet.

‘It’s huge money for both of them – but fronting something with a Qatari connection is always going to have an element of controversy.’

MailOnline has contacted representatives for David Beckham for comment.

Divisive: The ex-footballer has signed a controversial £10m deal to be the face of the tourism board for the Gulf state, where gays are persecuted and misogyny is rife

David’s involvement in promotion to the 2022 World Cup has been embroiled in controversy ever since he signed a £10m deal to be the face of the tournament and its host nation Qatar.

Until his appearance in a promotional video last month, Beckham had not acknowledged the controversial contract to promote the Gulf state, where gays are persecuted and misogyny is rampant.

It is still illegal for people to be gay in Qatar, and women face discrimination from a male guardian who forces them to seek approval to marry, study or travel.

Spokesman: The former footballer has insisted that his involvement in Qatar offers an opportunity to bring about change from within and to ‘use football as a force for good’

More than 6,500 migrant workers have died there while building the infrastructure for the tournament, the Guardian has reported, citing official figures.

The former footballer has insisted that his involvement in Qatar provides an opportunity to bring about change from within and to ‘use football as a force for good’.

Chairman of Qatar Tourism and Qatar Airways Group CEO Akbar Al Baker said: ‘It has been a pleasure to welcome David to Qatar, where he has immersed himself in the culture and experienced the warm hospitality of the people.

‘I encourage the millions who travel through Qatar each year to follow in David’s footsteps and create their own exciting adventures and memories.

‘We have something for everyone at incredible value, whether it’s sun, sea, sand, rich heritage and culture, surprising nature or a modern and fun city break.’

The Mail on Sunday revealed Beckham’s deal with Qatar last February, sparking outrage from critics.

Amnesty said at the time: ‘We would urge him to learn about the deeply worrying human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to speak out about it.’

Those close to Beckham say he was left “confused and horrified” when he was condemned over the controversial deal.

They told the Mail: ‘It is not surprising that David Beckham wants to be involved in such a major football event, but we would urge him to learn about the deeply worrying human rights situation in Qatar and be prepared to speak about it.

‘Qatar’s human rights record is worrying, from the country’s long-standing mistreatment of migrant workers, to its restrictions on freedom of expression and the criminalization of same-sex relationships.

‘David Beckham should use his unique global profile to keep the world’s focus on the human rights issues around the games, not just playing on the pitch.’

The FIFA World Cup runs from November 21 to December 18 and is the first to be held in the Arab world.

Beckham was widely praised for helping to tackle the stigma suffered by gay sportsmen and women by agreeing to appear on the cover of Attitude in 2002.