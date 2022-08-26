David Beckham jokes that he has ‘lost’ wife Victoria while taking a hike in Aspen

<!–

He has been traveling the world for the past few weeks and is now enjoying a holiday to Aspen with his wife Victoria and their two youngest children.

And David Beckham took to Instagram on Thursday to provide some insight into the outing, posting a shirtless selfie as he took a hike in the ski resort.

The 47-year-old joked that he had ‘lost’ wife Victoria on the walk and shared the photo with his 75 million followers from the rocky mountains.

Hiker: Shirtless David Beckham, 47, joked that he ‘lost’ wife Victoria when he took a selfie on Thursday as he enjoyed a walk during their getaway in Aspen

The former footballer showed off his collection of torso tattoos and toned physique and smiled for the quick selfie.

And he added a pale pink baseball cap to the look and put it on his head backwards.

Taking in the beautiful scenery, David wrote: ‘Hike with a view WOW / Aspen’, before quipped: ‘I lost @victoriabeckham’.

Driving forwards; Victoria was nowhere to be seen in the photo, while David joked that he had lost her during his travels

Father-daughter time: David also shared a photo from the Aspen Mountains with daughter Harper Seven, 11, as the couple both beamed outside

Fun ride: and later on the open road the sportsman enjoyed a ride on a Harley Davidson

David also shared a photo from the Aspen Mountains with daughter Harper Seven, 11, as the couple both beamed outside.

The youngest of the Beckham brood beamed for the selfie wearing sunglasses as her dad sweetly wrote: “Harper Seven / Love ya @victoriabeckham.”

And when he later hit the open road, the sportsman enjoyed a ride on a Harley Davidson, sneaking one last selfie on the bike while wearing his helmet.

Smile! The sportsman sneaked one last selfie on the motorcycle while wearing his helmet

refuel; The family took a step back, then stopped for a snack at grill Slow Groovin BBQ, where David opted for a mixed meat platter

Throwback: He also took the opportunity to share some throwback snaps to his stories, taking a trip down memory lane with an adorable photo of Harper Beckham

The family took a step back, then stopped for a bite at grill Slow Groovin BBQ, where David opted for a mixed meat platter.

He also took the opportunity to share some throwback snaps to his stories, taking a trip down memory lane with photos of their four children.

One featured an adorable younger Harper dressed in a holiday ensemble with a sun hat and purple dress.

The toddler had styled her blonde locks in two braids as she stared at the camera in the photo, while another showed 17-year-old Cruz years ago.

The shot showed the budding singer looking identical to mother Victoria, smiling while wearing an Adidas hoodie.