David Beckham is welcomed into the England training camp by Gareth Southgate

Legendary England midfielder David Beckham was welcomed to the Three Lions’ training camp by Gareth Southgate ahead of their match with Senegal.

Beckham, 47, won 115 caps and scored 17 goals during his international career which spanned from 1996-2009.

He captained his national side from 2000-2006 and took part in five major tournaments for the Three Lions – the 1998 World Cup, Euro 2000, 2002 World Cup, Euro 2004 and 2006 World Cup before playing in a final 2010 World Cup qualifier against Belarus.

David Beckham visited England’s training camp in Qatar ahead of their clash with Senegal

Beckham was welcomed by Gareth Southgate and presented with his legacy shirt

And ahead of England’s round of 16 clash with Senegal, which Southgate’s side won 3-0 thanks to goals from Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka, Beckham visited the current side.

During the visit to Al-Wakrah training base in England, Beckham met Southgate, where the Three Lions boss presented the former skipper with his legacy England shirt.

You could see Southgate talking the former midfielder about the old cap numbers before revealing to Beckham that his number was 1078.

The 47-year-old appeared delighted to have received his legacy shirt, before speaking to players like Callum Wilson, James Maddison, Declan Rice, Harry Maguire, Mason Mount, Jack Grealish, Harry Kane and Bukayo Saka – who even asked Beckham for a photo.

He was also filmed talking to Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The former Three Lions skipper also chatted with several of England’s current stars

Beckham enjoyed several highlights during his England career, including his iconic free-kick against Greece in the dying moments of a qualifier to ensure the Three Lions qualified for the 2002 World Cup.

And the current English captain Kane reflected on Beckham’s visit to the camp and explained that it was a childhood dream to have him there.

He told The Lions Den: ‘He (Beckham) was here recently so we had a good chat. He was my biggest idol growing up. He was probably one of our best captains.

“I’m probably not asking questions about matches or how it felt, it’s more to get to know his experience and how he feels about our team and what he sees in our team.

“He is very enthusiastic about his national team. He loves to watch us play. It’s great to get support from ex-players.

“They know what it means to represent the country. They’re all part of the team.’

Kane also insisted he is enjoying every minute in Qatar and said he was confident England could give it their all.

Beckham was filmed discussing the episode of a set piece with Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold

He also spoke to Harry Kane, who revealed how Beckham was his ‘biggest idol’ growing up

He added: “We still have three games to go if we want to win the World Cup. We are recovering very well, preparing well and I think whoever gets it right will be world champions.

“We know what it takes, we’ve been there before in 2018, we’re up against a really good team on Saturday, but the guys are feeling really good and we want to continue that.

“To win a World Cup you have to play against the best teams and France is definitely one of them. We have faith.

“We know what to expect, we don’t get carried away, but we know it’s a chance to play in a World Cup semi-final.”

Beckham is currently in Qatar, where he has faced criticism over reports that he has signed a deal worth £150 million over 10 years to become the face of the 2022 World Cup and an ambassador for the state, despite their poor human rights record and their attitude towards women. and the LGBTQ+ community.

England will face France in the quarter-finals of the World Cup at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday at 7pm (GMT).