David Beckham is joined by doting daughter Harper, 11, for adorable day out in Paris

David Beckham enjoyed a day out in Paris with his daughter Harper on Saturday – and made sure to keep his Instagram followers up to date with his every move.

The former footballer, 47, and his sons Brooklyn, 23, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17, had supported wife Victoria at her fashion show the previous day in the city.

Making the most of their time in the French capital, David and Harper, 11, posed for a selfie outside Chez l’Ami Louis restaurant after enjoying croissants with a view of the Eiffel Tower.

“Making memories in Paris as always,” the happy dad wrote alongside a photo of Harper gazing out at the Paris skyline while tagging Victoria.

“Merci Paris,” he added alongside a photo of himself enjoying the Eiffel Tower lit up at night, before posing for a similar shirtless photo in the morning.

Cruz and Romeo also met with the father-daughter duo at one point, posing next to each other in trendy streetwear.

It comes after Victoria was seen chatting with her son Brooklyn outside her show, while Nicola Peltz socialized with Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding as the family reunited amid feud rumours.

She had sent an invitation to her eldest son Brooklyn and his socialite wife Nicola, 27, to her French fashion debut on Friday following rumors of a family feud.

The pair attended, arriving half an hour early to show their support, with ‘lots of hugs’ going on as they all reunited for the first time since the summer, a source in the venue said.

And video footage taken outside the event shows Victoria laughing with her son Brooklyn, while Nicola socialized with Cruz’s girlfriend Tana Holding and Harper Seven.

In the 30-second clip, Victoria looks glamorous in a figure-hugging black dress as she chats with Brooklyn, who is seen flashing a big smile as he enjoys a drink.

During their heated chat, a woman approaches Victoria, but she points at her son and instead continues their conversation, with the woman then walking away.

The mother and son then walk towards Nicola, who is facing the other way as she chats with Brooklyn’s sister Harper, 11, and Cruz’s model girlfriend Tana.

Brooklyn is seen putting his hand on his wife’s back and holding it there as he continues to speak to his mother while Nicola continues her conversation with Tana.

The footage ends with Victoria standing next to Nicola as Brooklyn stands behind his wife with his arm around her waist.

Brooklyn and Nicola – who arrived separately at the Beckhams – walked hand-in-hand as they stepped out at the event, with the heiress gazing lovingly into her husband’s eyes.

After attending Victoria’s highly-anticipated fashion show, the couple sat front row with Brooklyn’s dad David, 47, and his siblings – Harper, Romeo, 20, and Cruz, 17.

Victoria couldn’t hold back the tears on Friday as she broke down while walking the runway for her Paris Fashion Week debut show – and reached out to hug her husband David during the performance.

Afterwards, the family gathered to celebrate with cocktails, as a source said: ‘There were lots of smiles and lots of love in the room, it was a lovely family atmosphere.’

Posing for a snap, Brooklyn and Nicola appeared in high spirits as they beamed as they sat alongside siblings Romeo and Harper, dad David and Vogue’s Anna Wintour and Edward Enninful.

Victoria posted the photo on her Instagram as she gushed over the support and wrote: ‘It’s Paris’s baby! I am so grateful to my family, @BritishVogue and @VogueMagazine for always supporting me on this journey xx VB’.

Reposting the image, Nicola wrote: ‘Congratulations @victoriabeckham on a beautiful show.’

Looking delighted to be reunited with his family, Brooklyn embraced them on the catwalk as he reached down to cuddle youngest sibling Harper – before bringing it up with David too.

Alongside her husband, Nicola also gave her father-in-law David a hug as they appeared united at the show.

The family appeared overjoyed to welcome Brooklyn and Nicola to the show, despite a media storm surrounding the feud between Nicola and her mother-in-law Victoria.

Reports of a feud between Victoria and Nicola have been rife for weeks, with Brooklyn’s wife adding fuel to the fire in a Grazia interview.

The actress claimed she was ‘blamed for days’ by her mother-in-law during the design process of her wedding dress in the interview, and has reportedly enraged her in-laws by ‘washing the family’s dirty linen in public’.

Initially, rumors of a split began when Nicola did not wear a Victoria Beckham wedding dress – which she claimed during the interview was her original plan before being told that the designer’s atelier could not make her a dress.

In the bombshell Grazia interview, she revealed: ‘We connected to start designing the dress and then a few days went by and I didn’t hear anything. Victoria called my mum and said her studio couldn’t make it.’

Loved-up husband Brooklyn made his stance clear amid the family feud, telling the publication that Nicola is his ‘number one priority’ and that they ‘have each other’s backs 100 per cent’.

But insiders have said Nicola is pushing a ‘false narrative’, leaving Victoria ‘confused’ as to why she keeps ‘fostering the rumors of a feud’ rather than shutting them down.

And Nicola telling her side of the story has led to even more family drama, with David defending his wife Victoria as he had a rare confrontation with son Brooklyn.

According to MailPlus writer Alison Boshoff, David told Brooklyn ‘we don’t do this in our family’ when he ‘lost his temper’ with the budding chef.

A source said: ‘I don’t think David has ever lost his temper with Brooklyn or had a reason to speak to him, but it has finally happened.

‘He had it out with him and told him: ‘We don’t do that in our family – and you know we don’t do this in our family.’