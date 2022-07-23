David Beckham enjoys a thrill-seeking night with his youngest children Harper and Cruz in St. Tropez

They enjoyed a luxurious family getaway to St. Tropez this week.

But David Beckham, 47, left luxury yachts for a thrilling amusement park trip with his two youngest children, 11-year-old Harper and 17-year-old Cruz on Friday.

As they headed to the adrenaline-packed rides, the trio were joined by Cruz’s friend Tana Holding – who accompanied the family on the outing.

Amusement Park Fun: David Beckham enjoyed a thrilling night out with daughter Harper, 11, at the Azur Park funfair in St. Tropez on Friday, while son Cruz, 17, and girlfriend Tana Holding also joined in

David donned dark cargo shorts for the outing and showed off his tattoo-covered legs as he paired them with a white linen shirt.

The football ace added a pair of camel loafers and kept his profile low with a dark baseball cap as he toured Azur Park.

He held Harper’s hand throughout the journey as the youngster donned an oversized Minions T-shirt, cycling shorts and a pair of Nike Dunk trainers.

Up: Harper and David went to the adrenaline filled rides and took part in a whole host of different roller coasters

Laughing: The group was in a good mood as they giggled on the roller coasters

The pair were caught taking on a slew of different roller coasters, giggling on one as they strapped on before going off screams.

Harper also had a go on a bungee trampoline, while doting dad David watched proudly – snapping photos of his youngest child.

Meanwhile, Cruz and Tana stepped into matching ensembles for the evening — sporty patchwork pajama bottoms and oversized black T-shirts.

Comfortable: Harper wore an oversized Minions T-shirt and cycling shorts for the relaxed outing

How high? While she also did a bungee trampoline, with Dad David watching proudly

Proud: The doting dad snapped photos of his youngest child bouncing on the trampolines

They left: Cruz and Tana didn’t hold back either, because they packed a carriage separately from the family

Adrenaline seekers: The pair giggled as they took the rides, and Cruz looked after a

In sync: The young couple stepped out in matching ensembles for the evening – sporty patchwork pajama-style pants and oversized black T-shirts

The new couple appeared in good spirits as they giggled among themselves, before heading to the attractions themselves.

Holding hands during a rollercoaster ride, the sweet couple made the most of the park’s rides.

Cruz then grabbed a bite and ate a bowl of crisps as he walked beside his father—who had put on a face covering.

While Harper enjoyed some cotton candy, holding a bottle of sparkling water.

Cute! Hand in hand they made their way through the amusement park

Cruz, Tana and David all watched Harper enjoy a jump while David looked after her things

Pit stop: He later added a face covering over his mouth as he waited with Tana and Cruz for Harper to get off a ride

Snack time: Cruz then grabbed a bite and ate a bowl of chips as he walked beside his dad

Playtime: Cruz then tried his luck at some arcade games, holding up a toy gun while trying to win some prizes

Cruz then tried his luck at some arcade games, holding up a toy gun while trying to win some prizes.

And it looks like he had success, with Tana holding a giant Lilo and Stitch prize teddy.

Victoria appears to have stayed home for the outing, as the fashion designer was nowhere to be seen at the amusement park.