David Beckham enjoys a night out with sons Romeo and Cruz to watch his club Inter Miami play

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

He is a co-owner of the American professional soccer club Inter Miami.

And David Beckham went out on Saturday night with his son Romeo, who plays as a striker for the reserve team, and youngest son Cruz, 17, to watch them take on Toronto.

The former football pro, 47, shared a sweet photo with his two boys after the game, which saw the team take home the win.

Loving dad: David Beckham, 47, enjoyed a night out with sons Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 17, to watch his club Inter Miami play on Saturday

Smiling for the snap on the pitch, David donned a blue suit with a baby pink shirt underneath.

Cruz threw an arm around him, who opted for baggy cargo pants, a white long-sleeved T-shirt, and electric blue Nike Jordan sneakers.

While Romeo towered over his father in gray shorts and a white graphic design T-shirt, both from Puma.

Brave: David wore a blue suit paired with a baby pink shirt underneath for the outing

Guys night: ‘Fun night tonight with the guys @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham watching the team play an important game,’ wrote David in the post’s caption

David and Romeo called the match an important one and were no doubt happy with the result – Inter Miami defeated Toronto 2-1.

“Nice evening tonight with the guys @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham watching the team play an important game,” David wrote in the post’s caption.

Romeo currently lives in the city of Florida and plays as a forward for Inter Miami II, the reserve team.

Football footsteps: Romeo currently lives in the city of Florida and plays as a striker for Inter Miami II, the reserve team

Candid: It comes after David’s eldest son Brooklyn revealed he’s decided to retire from football after realizing it would be ‘hard’ to live up to his dad (pictured together in 2019)

And as the teen follows in his father’s footsteps, it hasn’t been the same path for all Beckham boys — with eldest son Brooklyn recently revealing he decided to retire from football after realizing he couldn’t live up to his father. .

The budding chef, 23, previously played in Arsenal’s youth academy but decided to give up the sport when the club released him at the age of 16.

Brooklyn admitted that David, who was hailed as one of the best midfielders of his generation and won 19 major trophies over his 20-year football career, wasn’t sad to see him leave the sport.

He told Variety: “My dad wasn’t sad because he said, ‘I just want you to be happy.’ But of course I was sad. It was my whole life since I was literally two.

“To try and live up to what my dad was doing in football, I was like, ‘It’s going to be a little difficult.’ ‘