David Beckham ‘edges closer to Inter Miami’s $1bn stadium complex and is one vote away’

Inter Miami owner David Beckham is getting closer to starting construction on a new $1 billion stadium complex.

The billion-dollar project, called Miami Freedom Park, will reportedly include a 25,000-seat stadium for the MLS club, a 750-room luxury hotel, a shopping center and an office.

The football legend is now just one vote away from being allowed to begin work on the massive complex after overcoming a major hurdle last Thursday, according to the Miami Herald.

The commissioners voted 4-1 to grant preliminary approval to Inter Miami’s “special area,” which is on the current site of a golf course.

The “special area plan” is a zoning process that allows developers to build bigger if they agree to provide public benefits such as money and parks in return.

The vote is the first of two hurdles Inter Miami must overcome as they seek permission to build Miami Freedom Park.

It means the club is now just one vote away from revoking permits, cleaning up the contaminated land beneath the golf course and constructing it.

However, Beckham, who co-owns the club with billionaire Jorge Mas, will have to wait until September for the final vote to take place.

And the former England star, who owns a $24 million penthouse in Miami with wife Victoria, may still face hurdles.

Thursday’s hearing made it clear that there are still issues that need to be addressed, as critics have argued that the team has not been sufficiently specific about public benefits.

So far, the public benefits promised in exchange for the “special area plan” reportedly include $20 million for the city to use for park improvements, $5 million for the Baywalk/Riverwalk project and a living wage paid to workers on site.

The MLS side will continue to play their home games at a temporary facility near Fort Lauderdale

Commission chair Christine King warned the team, however, that it would postpone the second vote if the owners could not clearly “commit in writing that a percentage of minority-owned companies must operate according to complex and local hiring preferences” in addition to the other public benefits.

“If it comes back at second reading and it’s not clear, then I’ll postpone it,” King told developers’ lawyers on Thursday night.

Other critics have reportedly claimed that the 99-year lease hands the plot for below market value and negates the demolition of an existing park and golf course to make room for the project.