David Beckham celebrates son Romeo birthday with a throwback clip of him at a Spice Girls concert

Romeo Beckham turned 20 on Thursday and was inundated with wishes from his family to celebrate the occasion.

And dad David, 47, took to his Instagram to share a cute throwback clip of the birthday boy dancing while seeing his mum Victoria, now 48, on stage at a Spice Girls concert.

In the video, a toddler aged Romeo dons a suit as he sings along—he knows every word—at the girl band’s performance of Stop.

‘Moves like his mom!’: David Beckham celebrates son Romeo turning 20 with an adorable throwback clip of him dancing on a storm at a Spice Girls concert on Thursday

The toddler can be seen looking up at his mother, who last performed with the band in 2008, singing and bowing into an imaginary microphone.

Posh Spice Victoria dressed in a figure embracing a gold ensemble alongside Geri Horner and Mel Chisholm, then waved lovingly when she saw her son.

David, who also shares Brooklyn, 23, Cruz, 17, and daughter Harper, 11, with his wife, captioning the clip: ‘Always the little performer with the moves that follow his mom (POH SPICE) BIRTHDAY BOY we love you x’.

The English legend also shared a video of his son’s first attempts at shaving as he gushed ‘we are so proud of you’.

David lovingly guided his son as he slathered his face with shaving cream and trimmed his facial hair for the first time.

Victoria also shared a slew of photos on her social media on Thursday to mark the milestone.

One showed the proud parents looking youthful as they posed over a meal, with Victoria having long blond hair and a dark complexion.

The image above showed Romeo with David pulling a grumpy pout while sitting on his lap.

She wrote in her post: ‘Happy Birthday @romeobeckham! You have the sweetest heart and the sweetest soul. We love you and are so proud of the incredible young man you have become.

Brothers: In another photo, a young Brooklyn was able to meet Brother Romeo for the first time

“You light up a room as soon as you walk in, you’re hardworking and talented, we couldn’t be more proud of you, Romeo. Happy Birthday! @davidbeckham.’

Other throwback shots showed Romeo vacationing when he was younger, in his football uniform and sailing while donning a life jacket.

Victoria also shared a more recent photo with her son as they beamed together for a snapshot.

It comes after Romeo looked in good spirits last month as he took the field for football team Inter Miami at the DRV PNK Stadium.

The aspiring footballer, whose father David owns the club, led his team to victory against New England Revolution II, who tied the score at 4-2.

David was there to support his athletic son and his team, wearing a pink Inter Miami baseball cap.

Victoria also threw her support behind Romeo and took to her Instagram story to share a photo of him with his father at the stadium.

She captioned it: ‘I love you so much!! (you too @davidbeckham). Proud of you tonight @romeobeckham’.

She also shared a photo of David posing for a photo with some fans, writing: ‘Great @intermiamicf fans coming to support!! Great game tonight @romeobeckham’.

Romeo donned his pale pink Beckham 37 jersey along with matching shorts and shared a photo of him at the ball to his own Instagram story.

Support: Another sweet photo shared by David showed Romeo as a child in his English uniform cheering on his father

He wrote at the top: “Big win” followed by a white heart emoji.

Romeo scored one assist during the game, his ninth this season, meaning he continues to lead the team in assists.

The second-oldest of Beckham’s four children was playing after breaking up with Storm Models customer Mia Regan after three years of dating.