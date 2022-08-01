David Beckham and wife Victoria enjoy meal with his former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville

David Beckham and wife Victoria enjoyed lunch Monday with longtime former Manchester United teammate Phil Neville on David’s yacht in Biscayne Bay off the coast of Miami, Florida.

President and co-owner of Inter Miami saw CF David, 47, arrive with fashion designer Victoria, 48, and their children Cruz, 17, and Harper, 11, on a golf cart.

The clan boarded David’s £5million superyacht, joined by Phil, 45, and his wife Julie.

David opted for smart but casual attire, with a white polo shirt and navy blue shorts.

Former Spice Girl Victoria looked glamorous in one of her signature black mini dresses.

Meanwhile, Cruz casually dressed in a white sweater and matching shorts that he paired with a black baseball cap, while Harper wore an adorable off-the-shoulder blue-and-white dress.

Phil looked relaxed, wearing a royal blue and white T-shirt and white shorts as he sat next to Julie wearing a summery green and white checked off-the-shoulder dress.

David and Phil have been good friends for years. The icons of Manchester United played together at the club for 11 years after being introduced by Sir Alex Ferguson in 1992.

The group’s outing comes after the Beckhams enjoyed a £1.6 million weekly superyacht trip around the Mediterranean.

The family was spotted sunbathing off the coast of Italy before going ashore close to St. Tropez in southern France.

Last month, David and Victoria first invited youngest son Cruz’s new girlfriend, Tana, on vacation with them, and Tana joined the clan after flying to Europe from Miami.

After being spotted together last month, Cruz is said to have been “smitten” with Tana, who is unobtrusive in front of the public.

Last month, the pair were spotted on a night out at London’s Alice House pub in Queen’s Park, after they were said to have met earlier this year.

A source told The sun: ‘They make a very nice couple and she is down to earth and very nice. She is unimpressed by Cruz’s fame and where he comes from.

“It’s early days, but Cruz seems in love with Tana.”

It comes after Cruz, recently separated from his ex-girlfriend Bliss Chapman.

The couple had been in a relationship for 18 months, but decided to go their separate ways in March.

Rosemary Ferguson, mother of Victoria and Bliss, a model turned nutritionist, are close friends and the reason the youngsters met in the first place

Looks good: Cruz dressed casually in a white sweater and matching red lettering shorts that he paired with a black baseball cap