David Beckham and Harper pose with the families pet pooches as Victoria celebrates National Dog Day

David Beckham, Harper and Romeo posed with the family’s dogs as Victoria celebrated National Dog Day with a flurry of adorable snaps.

The fashion designer, 48, took to Instagram on Friday to celebrate the annual occasion with photos of their newest pup Simba.

The footballer, 47, and the couple’s daughter, 11, slept with the fuzzy doggy, while Romeo, 19, chose to put Simba on his head for a fun pose.

Adorable: David Beckham, Harper and Romeo posed with the family’s dogs as Victoria celebrated National Dog Day with a flurry of cute snaps on Friday

Alongside the trio of snaps, Victoria wrote: ‘Happy National Dog Day from all the family! @davidbeckham @romeobeckham #harperseven & Simba!! (Not forgetting figs, sage, olive & logan of course!)

She took her story along and also shared a clip of Cruz playing with one of their cocker spaniels Sage.

She added another photo of their German Shepherd and continued, “And last but not least, our Logan!”

Adorable: Harper, 11, was pictured wearing a green sweater and jeans hugging the fluffy dog

Upside down! Romeo, 19, chose to put Simba on his head for a fun pose

The Beckhams welcomed a brand new addition to the family in June, in the form of the adorable pup, Simba.

The arrival seems to settle into family life as Victoria shared a slew of sweet snaps on her Instagram, calling him “A real chic puppy.”

Showing Simba being showered with attention, the photos showed her husband David laying down for a cuddle before their son Romeo and daughter Harper sprang into action.

Playtime: In her story, she also shared a clip of Cruz playing with one of their cocker spaniels Sage

Women’s trio: Their three cocker spaniels Olive, Sage and Fig were seen in a scenic rural photo

Sweet: She added another photo of their German Shepherd and continued, “And last but not least, our Logan!”

Victoria joked that he had ‘great taste’ in the caption and also shared a shot of Simba wearing a ‘Chewy Vuiton’ dog toy, with a play on the iconic Louis Vuitton design

She captioned the carousel: ‘A real Posh puppy! Simba Beckham is not only cute, he has great taste (swipe to the end) Kisses @davidbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven.’

Writing “The cutest little ears I’ve ever seen, kisses from Simba,” the fashion designer sat cross-legged on the floor with the puppy between her legs.

Designer dog: The Beckhams welcomed a brand new addition to the family in June, in the form of the adorable pup, Simba