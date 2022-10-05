David Beckham accused of ‘stamping out hope’ for LGBT+ community in Qatar due to promotional work

<!–

David Beckham has been accused of ‘stamping hope’ for the LGBT+ community in Qatar.

Dr. Nas Mohamed, who became the first Qatari to publicly come out as gay, has strongly criticized Beckham for his promotional work ahead of the World Cup, which gets underway next month.

As reported by The independentMohamed wrote an open letter to Beckham accusing the former England star of ‘taking money and looking the other way’.

Mohamed wrote: ‘You are destroying hope for the LGBT community in Qatar.

‘You show up… take money and look the other way. Furthermore, you are sending a message that there really is no chance for us to escape our current persecution and live freely.

‘This whitewashing of the persecution of the LGBT+ community in Qatar not only erases the pain of those who suffer, but also undermines their claims for asylum when they flee. After all, if David Beckham describes Qatar as “perfection”, how bad could it be?’

Beckham recently appeared in a marketing video describing Qatar as an ideal stopover location

Mohamed says Beckham has given an unrealistic representation of what life is like for members of the LGBT+ community in Qatar.

He wrote: ‘Qatar’s LGBT community lives in fear of their lives. LGBT people in Qatar are at increased risk of social rejection, honor killings, “conversion therapy” and more.

‘I am asking you (Beckham) to use your platform to amplify our voices and highlight that we are not OK.’

Dr. Mohamed came out as gay in May and said he no longer wanted to be “anonymous”.

He has fled Doha and is currently seeking asylum in the United States. Dr. Mohamed says he has received death threats, with one person sending a message to warn him he would be killed if he ever returned home. However, he has also received support from the LGBT+ community.

Beckham has reportedly been paid millions to promote the tournament.

The 47-year-old recently appeared in a marketing video where he is seen riding a motorcycle around Doha, the capital of Qatar. He promotes the country as an ideal stopover.

Beckham has received criticism for his involvement in promoting the World Cup in Qatar.

Eric Cantona recently suggested that Beckham has made a ‘big, big mistake’ with his commitment to Qatar.

Cantona told Athletics: ‘I wouldn’t do it at all. I do the complete opposite. In January 2022 I started saying it. Maybe I was the first.

‘But I am free to do so. And of course a previous player paid to do this kind of thing… They might not know what happened there. Or, if they know, I think they did wrong. I think they made a big mistake. A big, big mistake.’

In June, human rights organization Amnesty International renewed its criticism of Beckham after he praised Qatar but ignored its appalling human rights record.

A spokesman said: ‘When David Beckham secured his lucrative deal to become an ambassador for football in Qatar, we said he should use his unique profile to keep the world’s focus on human rights issues around the Qatar World Cup. It feels like a missed opportunity.’