David Axelrod on Biden, Karl Rove and What He’d Ask Trump
Long before David Axelrod became a national figure as the political guru and spinmeister of Barack Obama — the bard of the future president’s speech to voters on the campaign trail, and his “message maven” once at the White House — he was a working journalist. in Chicago.
He loved sitting back with Schlitzes and taking down “cheezeborgers” with fellow writers like Mike Royko at the Billy Goat Tavern, a storied local reporter’s spot below the once bustling headquarters of The Chicago Tribune along Michigan Avenue, or meeting up from sources for matzo ball soup and corned beef sandwiches at Manny’s Delicatessen, just minutes away via Lower Wacker Drive.
Axelrod started out as a cub reporter on the night shift at The Trib, eventually becoming a political writer before deciding to join the fray himself.
He lived for the thrill of minor journalistic triumphs, such as the time he told his way to a local power couple’s wedding by begging the receptionist that his editor could fire him if he didn’t catch sight of the bride and groom. . Accompanied by the Chicago police, he returned to his colleagues outside the perimeter as a victorious hero, his arms raised in the air like a Roman emperor fresh off the conquest of Gaul.
In the years since leaving Obama’s side, Axelrod founded and built the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.
And he has become a veneerless truth-teller to his fellow Democrats, sometimes irritate them by contradicting the party line — most recently, for example by noting that President Biden will be 81 years old on Election Day in 2024, and voters may be looking for someone new by then.
As a senior aide in the Obama White House, Axelrod served closely with Biden for many years. He admires what he says the sharp political instincts of the former vice president and praised his achievements.
“I mean, the man cleared Trump’s country and, under very, very difficult circumstances, managed to achieve legislative things that Obama failed to achieve,” Axelrod said. But, he added: “The issue is not so much political as it is actuarial. And that’s something he will have to confront.”
This week, Axelrod celebrates the 500th episode of his podcast, “The Ax Files,” featuring a conversation with R&B singer John Legend. Rare in an age of televised shoutfests and supplement-driven podcasts, his show is a laid-back, human-like listening experience that seeks to get guests “off their line and into their lives,” as he puts it.
“I didn’t even know what a podcast was when I started,” he said.
In the seven years that Axelrod has been around, he has booked celebrities such as Justice Sonia Sotomayor and New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, and even Olympians Megan Rapinoe and Michael Phelps.
He lives by the journalistic maxim, as he explained it, that “when you explore people’s stories, it’s harder to hate.” To that end, he has also broken bread proverbially with a stream of former detractors, including John Bolton, Liz Cheney, Kellyanne Conway, Lindsey Graham and Karl Rove.
He often finds ways to connect across the political divide, such as when he discovered that he and Rove, a rarely humanized GOP agent protected by what Axelrod described as “hard bark,” shared a common tragedy—a parent who died from suicide while they were young men.
“Sometimes you talk to people you don’t think you admire, right?” he said. “And then there are elements that you learn to do.”
Axelrod has even considered how he would approach an interview with the most irritating subject of all: Donald Trump.
“There are so many interesting questions to ask that have nothing to do with January 6,” he mused.
For example, Axelrod said he would ask Trump to respond to something the former president’s father, the down-to-earth real estate developer Fred Trump, once said: There are two kinds of people in this world. There are killers and there are losers.
“I’d try to figure out how he handled all of that,” Axelrod said, before returning to the difficulty of how, exactly, to shape such a conversation, given Trump’s attempt to recruit a duly elected president. to overthrow. “But then people would say, ‘Well, gosh, how could you sit down with him and not ask those questions?’ So it’s complicated.”
During a two-hour conversation at Manny’s, Axelrod went from storyteller to philosopher to armchair psychologist to expert.
He also offered his analysis of the midterm elections, which he said could be trending Democrats after a few rough months.
“You know, in many ways you couldn’t have a more welcoming environment than Republicans have this year,” he said, pointing to voters’ concerns about inflation and the president’s low approval ratings.
Axelrod said a “confluence” of factors — the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade; the mass shootings in Uvalde, Texas, and Highland Park, Illinois; and the Jan. 6 Congressional hearings — had come together to trick many voters into believing Republicans are being too extreme.
“The only thing that could save the Democrats,” he said, “is the Republicans, and they’re trying their hardest to do it.”
Here are some highlights, edited for length and clarity, of Axelrod’s insights on his interview topics:
Bernie Sanders
Sanders was Axelrod’s first podcast interview. It was 2015, when the Vermont senator rose to national prominence and was “the man of the moment” on college campuses, Axelrod said.
Axelrod told how Sanders initially refused to get into the Mercedes Sprinter van the institute had rented to pick him up and take him to a live event at the University of Chicago. where the senator graduated in 1964.
“So Bernie takes one look at this and says, ‘I’m not going to drive that. I’m not going to get in that thing,” Axelrod said. “And so we had a negotiation on the doorstep at O’Hare. And we basically made a deal that we would drop them off two blocks from the event so no one would see him get out of this Mercedes.
Karl Rovec
“He and I have something in common: we have both lost parents to suicide. When people have that struggle, I try to talk about it, partly because when people listen who have that struggle, or who have lost someone, they understand that they are not alone. Karl has a very hard bark and a reputation for it. But I see him differently. That’s why we really went ahead and did things together on suicide prevention.”
Kellyanne Conway
“The father left the family when she was 3. It turned out that he had another family, and he moved in with that other family and had a child about the same age. So he leaves her and her mother and moves in with another woman and child who is a contemporary of hers and lives two cities away. She won’t see him again until she’s 12.
“She was against delving too deeply into it. But finally she said, “You know, I remember coming home from school crying hysterically one day because I was one of only two kids in school who didn’t have a father.” The other’s father is lost in Vietnam.”
Al Franken
“He’s been through a lot, as he said – a deep, deep, deep depression. And I was interested in talking to him about how he worked through it. But it was sensitive, you know, because I didn’t want to put faith in the ones that would say you turn him into a victim – all those things – but he’s human.
“He did part of his set at the Institute of Politics. He was great. He answered questions and someone asked him, “Who’s the funniest senator besides you?”
“And he said, ‘Lindsey Graham,’ and everyone moaned.
And Franken continues: ‘No, no, Lindsey is very funny. So I’ll give you an example. I went to see him one day before he made his big shift. And I said, “Lindsey, if I was in South Carolina, I’d vote for you.” And before I could finish the sentence, Lindsey said, “And that’s my problem.”‘”
The one who escaped
Axelrod has tried more than once and through multiple avenues to entice Biden to sit with him for an interview. No luck so far.
“I’ve been trying for years to get him on the podcast,” he said. “I didn’t want to talk about politics with him. With Biden, I wanted to talk to him about the whole challenge of growing up with stuttering and how it shaped him.”
