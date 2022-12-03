David Archuleta reveals that fans walked out on his Christmas concert after he discussed his sexuality.

David Archuleta hit the road a little over two weeks ago with his ‘The More The Merrier Christmas Tour’.

And while sounding humble and grateful to the fans who attended the holiday shows, the American Idol alum took to Instagram on Wednesday to reveal that dozens of people walked out during an intermission at his concert in Delta, Utah, after talking about his strange identity. .

It seems the singer decided to share a lengthy message with his fans on social media after receiving an email after that particular show – apparently from a venue worker or manager – praising Archuleta’s performance before sharing their disappointment with his decision to talk about his sexuality on stage.

That person behind the email started off by calling the show “incredible,” while crediting Archuleta for taking the “crowd on a magical Christmas journey.”

“They got an incredible experience, but they didn’t pay for David to take 15 minutes and ruin that Christmas experience they just had,” that person wrote of his decision to talk about his sexuality. “I don’t think that concert was a setting for that.”

The hall worker went on to share how they wish the show “would have ended after O Holy Night and people would have felt like they just lived through Christmas.”

In his Instagram post, Archuleta confessed that he could feel the tension in the venue just before people started to get up and leave.

“The person singing those songs on stage was no different than the person at the end of the show,” he wrote to fans about his concert in Delta, Utah. “I’m learning to love myself and encourage others to do the same.”

It’s at this point in the statement that the Crush star revealed that two years ago he considered “ending my life” as an option to come out publicly.

“If you’re more offended that I like boys than that someone feels it’s better to end their life for the same reason, then I want you to think about why you’re uncomfortable with that. I want to have awkward conversations. That’s how you get understanding,” he added.

The Florida native, who grew up in Utah since he was six years old, claimed he didn’t say anything explicit or inappropriate on the show, and that it’s worth losing those few dozen people who walked out in order to tell others his truth. out so everyone can hear it know ‘they are not alone on this journey’.

“I don’t think sharing my journey will ruin the Christmas spirit unless you allow your own misconceptions to ruin it yourself. Thank you Delta,” he concluded the Instagram post.

Archuleta, who placed second behind David Cook on season seven of American Idol in 2008, grew up in a strict Mormon household, where he believed he had to keep his sexuality a secret.

He came out as gay to his family in 2014, but waited until an appearance on Good Morning America in June 2021 to publicly reveal that he is part of the LGBTQIA+ community, describing himself as “a form of being bisexual.”

Archuleta comes out in public, which it was covered by Daily Maileventually gave him a sense of “relief” that he no longer had to “hide” a part of himself.

When asked about his sexuality during the interview, he told Steve Osunsami that he was still figuring out specific details and noted that he was open to relationships with both men and women.

“I’d say I don’t know, I guess, some form of being bisexual… I’m still attracted to both, whether I like it or not,” he said.

Archuleta also noted that he struggled with his faith as he came to terms with his sexuality and initially reached out to a higher power when he doubted himself.

TMZ reports that Archuleta has since stepped back from his religion to define what he wants spiritually, and that fans and people from the LGBTQIA+ community continue to urge him to share his story,