David and Victoria Beckham lead tributes to Miami millionaire JR Ridinger, 63

The Kardashians and Serena Williams paid tribute to Miami millionaire JR Ridinger, 63, after he died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia.

Market America, a multimillion-dollar marketing company co-founded by the Ridingers and sponsored a plethora of music and sporting events, confirmed his sudden death on Wednesday, with his wife Loren sharing her grief via social media.

‘I am destroyed. I’m broken to pieces. And I will never be the same,” Loren wrote on Facebook with a photo of her with her head on her husband’s shoulder.

The widow shared the same photo on Instagram, which received a torrent of condolences from the Ridingers’ many famous friends, including Kim and Khloe Kardashian, tennis icon Williams, Jamie Foxx, David and Victoria Beckham and others.

“Memories were what you both were best at,” Kim wrote in a response to Loren’s post. “Experiences for everyone, a place where everyone felt so loved and special.

“The memories I will have with JR and you @lorenridinger will last a lifetime. My heart breaks for you and @amberridinger. JR will be so missed. I will always be there for you guys. I love you so much.’

Sister Khloe also responded to Loren’s heartbreaking message, writing, “I love you Loren so much! I’m here for you and Amber, always and forever! I love you! Your love is inspiring! Your love for each other will never end! It’s infinite! I’m so sorry! I pray.’

Miami millionaire JR Ridinger, 63, (left, pictured with wife Loren) died of a pulmonary embolism aboard his yacht off the coast of Croatia. He and his wife co-founded Market America, a multimillion-dollar marketing company

Kim and Khloe Kardashian (center) led tributes to Ridinger. The sisters are in the picture together with Ridinger and Loren in 2010

Kim and Khloe took to Instagram to express their heartbreak and support for the grieving family

Serena Williams also shared her grief. Williams (center) is pictured with the couple, whose company sponsored a plethora of sports and music events across the country

pulmonary embolism Pulmonary embolism occurs when a blood clot gets stuck in an artery in the lung, which can be life-threatening. Common symptoms include shortness of breath, chest pain, and cough. It can occur suddenly or gradually and immediate medial attention is needed to unblock the artery through blood thinners. About a third of people with undiagnosed and untreated pulmonary embolism do not survive attacks. Source: Mayo Clinic

While initial reports speculated that Ridinger died after falling off his yacht while on vacation in Croatia, Market America and Loren confirmed he died of a sudden pulmonary embolism.

The condition, which can come on suddenly or gradually, causes arteries in the lungs to become blocked by a blood clot.

In a statement on his passing, Market America described Ridinger as a “great visionary” who, along with his wife, led the company to success.

Those of us who have been fortunate enough to know and work with JR have lost a friend, partner and mentor, the company wrote in a statement. “JR’s leadership, passion and energy were the sources of an enterprise that empowers people to live more fulfilled lives and lives on their own terms.”

The Ridinger were active socialites who attended concert events, charity galas and invited celebrities to speak at their many Market America conferences each year.

The events led to the pair making many A-list friends, who were often invited as recurring guests at corporate seminars.

Along with that grieving Ridinger was women’s tennis star Serena Williams, who is competing in her last US Open.

In response to Loren’s post, Williams wrote, “Both shattered and for you and with you.”

The Beckhams also responded to Loren, expressing their love and support for the grieving Ridinger family.

“We love you,” Becham wrote to Loren.

Victoria added: ‘We love you so much Loren. Send your love and light.’

The Ridingers (left) are pictured at a birthday party with English starts Victoria and David Beckham

Also grieving Ridinger was rapper Fat Joe (right) who was pictured with the pair at an art event in Miami in 2018

Loren shared a photo of her wedding day on Instagram on Wednesday after his sudden death

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian (front, center) joined the Ridingers and a host of other celebs at a 2011 NYC party

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx also shared a tribute to Ridinger, who he says took care of him as if he were family.

“From the moment I met you… you welcomed me like family… you took care of me and my family during some of our most vulnerable moments in our lives.

“Your smile lit up the room… And on stage you were magical… I just saw you a few days ago full of life full of love.

‘Every time I see you, I’d say your slogan Brain spanker! RIP @jridinger.’

Rapper Fat Joe shared his heartbreak on Instagram and tried to console Loren by writing: ‘Sis we have an army to protect you and your family we love you sooooo much we will be by your side yr was the KING he learned me how I will miss him.’

Fellow rapper JaRule also expressed his condolences to Loren after learning of Ridinger’s passing: “Wow this is heartbreaking to hear that we all love JR, you all have done so much for so much JR, you will be sorely missed … love you L, Amber.’

Also grieving Ridinger was Academy Award winner Jamie Fox (right) who said the Ridingers were like family

Pictured: JR Ridinger (right) celebrating Fat Joe’s 2019 ‘Family Ties’ album release party with (LR) Jonathan Cheban, DJ Khald and Swizz Beatz

In February 2007, the Ridingers also met wrestling icon Hulk Hogan (right) at a Super Bowl benefit party

Pictured: Russell Simmons (right) with the Ridingers at a charity gala in Miami in 2008

Rapper JaRule was yet another celebrity trying to comfort the heartbroken Loren

Loren said she and her husband were on their first vacation in three years, accompanied by Market America COO Marc Ashley and partner Maria Checa.

“He was gone in a second. Just a moment,” Loren wrote on Facebook, recalling her husband’s sudden death.

‘I love you, baby. I love you with me all. Everything I am – comes through us. We were a force – together we can achieve anything.

“I will spend every last second of my life – keeping your dream alive – with your entire Market America family. I love you just isn’t enough. You and me forever,” she added.

Pictured: JR Ridinger with NBA legend Scottie Pippen at the 2014 Market America World Conference