David and Candice Warner are noticeably absent from Pat Cummins and Becky Boston’s wedding

They are known as Australia’s most glamorous cricket couple.

So it was a surprise that David and Candice Warner were absent from the star-studded spectacle that wed Australian cricket captain Pat Cummins and Becky Boston on Friday.

The Warners instead spent the day visiting the shops with their children in Sydney.

Cricket glamor couple David and Candice Warner were noticeably absent from Pat Cummins and Becky Boston’s start-studded Byron Bay wedding on Friday. The Warners spent the day shopping instead

While dozens of Australia’s greatest cricketing talents partied at the sun-filled wedding in Byron Bay, David and Candice saw bags of groceries dragging through a car park.

Candice without makeup, who is usually one of the best dressed guests at weddings, donned her athletic physique in a baggy blue hoodie and black leggings.

She completed her winter-proof outfit with a green hat and colorful sneakers.

While dozens of Australia’s greatest cricketers feasted at the sun-filled wedding in Byron Bay, David and Candice saw bags of groceries dragging through a car park

Candice without makeup, who is usually one of the best dressed guests at weddings, donned her athletic physique in a baggy blue hoodie and black leggings

Former cricket captain David, meanwhile, wore a black puffer jacket, matching track pants, a bright blue cap and sneakers.

Sometimes you could see Candice holding her youngest child Isla, three years old, as she juggled her shopping bags.

While the Warners were catching up on household groceries, Tim and Becky tied the knot at the luxurious Chateau Du Soleil in the hinterland of Byron Bay.

Sometimes you would see Candice holding her youngest child Isla while she was juggling with her shopping bags

Former cricket captain David, meanwhile, wore a black puffer jacket, matching track pants, a bright blue cap and sneakers

Comedian Andy Lee and his girlfriend Bec Harding were among those in attendance.

Also at the event was Australian cricketer Travis Head who accompanied his pregnant fiancée Jessica Davies

Fellow cricketers Mitchell Starc, Andrew McDonald, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon and his wife Emma McCarth and Tim Paine and his wife Bonnie were also in attendance.