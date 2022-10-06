Dave Hughes: The vape warning everyone needs to hear

<!–

Dave Hughes has warned about the dangers of casual vaping and revealed he got hooked on e-cigarettes after a friend offered him a puff on election night.

The 51-year-old, who hasn’t used a vape in two weeks after vowing to quit, spoke about his habit on the 2Day FM breakfast show Hughesy, Ed and Erin Thursday morning.

The radio host explained that he had not smoked for 30 years when he first tried a vape while attending a party for the May 21 federal election.

“I asked if it contained nicotine,” Hughes recalled. ‘They said, “No.” It did. Almost immediately I became addicted to nicotine again.’

The comedian said his vaping addiction was difficult to hide from his children, who had never known he was a smoker.

His warning will be a stark reminder to ex-smokers who think they have kicked the habit for good, and those with an addictive personality.

It comes after Hughes, a former alcoholic who has been sober for decades, vowed live on air last month that he would kick the habit.

He admitted he was upset about his addiction after seeing a video of one of his once-luxurious ice vapes being opened to reveal its contents.

His co-host Ed Kavalee also said that station management had encouraged him to stop vaping, presumably because he was smoking in the studio.

Vaping has exploded in popularity in recent years – particularly among young Australians – as it does not carry the same stigma and price tag as cigarettes.

Chinese-made vapes can be purchased for as little as $20 at most convenience stores and tobacconists, compared to a $50 pack of cigarettes.

Some consider vapes to be harmless due to the combination of having a sweet or fruity taste, being in attractive packaging, and their ‘vapour’ being perceived as water.

However, data indicates that there may be serious health risks involved for those who take up the habit. Vapes can contain nicotine and be highly addictive.

Nicotine has serious negative effects on the developing brain, as well as affecting memory, mood and mental health. A number of dangerous additives are known to be found in vapors, including nail polish, bug spray and cleaning products

NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard launched an anti-vaping campaign back in March after research showed an alarming number of teenagers were taking up the habit.

Vaping damages adult lungs and is of greater concern for developing lungs in teenagers and children, he said.

Meanwhile, young people who use e-cigarettes may be at risk of acute effects, including heart palpitations, chest pains and irritation of the throat and lungs.

A person who vape three times a day is more likely to become a smoker.