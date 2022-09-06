Dave Hughes reveals the REAL reason he quit Twitter

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Dave Hughes revealed the real reason he left Twitter on his 2DAY FM Hughsey, Ed & Erin breakfast show on Tuesday.

The radio host, 51, said that “nausea is what makes these social media platforms thrive, especially Twitter” and he has decided he is tired of it.

“My name is trending on Twitter all the time and it still does when I’m on TV,” he said. “I never click my name when it’s trending on Twitter because it’s always nasty.”

Dave Hughes, 51, revealed the real reason he quit Twitter on his 2DAY FM Hughsey, Ed & Erin breakfast show on Tuesday

He continued: “There will also be people who will defend you, but the unpleasantness always weighs heavily because the unpleasantness is what makes these social media platforms thrive, especially Twitter.

“I clicked on other people’s names to see what was being said about them. I did it one day in Tina Arena, I clicked on her name and it was just an avalanche of crap.”

The TV personality went on to say, “I’m over it, it’s not worth it” and “people will say negative things about everyone.”

The radio host said that ‘badness is what makes these social media platforms thrive, especially Twitter’

It comes after Dave had to deny online claims that he had “insider knowledge” of Mirrorball’s identity while on the panel of The Masked Singer Australia.

Mirrorball won the season finale last week and was unmasked as Melody Thornton from the Pussycat Dolls.

Dave was the only judge to guess correctly, but seemed to come to his guess very suddenly at the end of the episode, which some viewers found suspicious.

It comes after Dave had to deny online claims that he had ‘insider knowledge’ of Mirrorball’s identity while on the panel of The Masked Singer Australia

His last-minute gamble — which came after he failed to make credible suggestions throughout the season — has sparked rumors that he had been tipped off by producers to spare Melody the embarrassment that no one would guess her identity.

Dave insisted this was not the case and told listeners of his breakfast show that he came to the guess himself without any ‘prior knowledge’.

After reading several headlines about the show’s “farcical” ending, the comedian made it clear how he came to his conclusion.

Mirrorball won the season finale last week and was unmasked as Melody Thornton (pictured) of the Pussycat Dolls

He revealed that fellow judge Mel B had previously hinted by nodding and saying “I think you’re right” when he mentioned Melody’s name.

Dave added that until the big reveal, he was convinced he was wrong and that Mirrorball was in fact Australian singer Samantha Jade.

“I thought I was being tricked… and the last moment of the show would be my lost face. It was the biggest shock of my life,” he said.