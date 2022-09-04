Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet, 16, performs with her dad at The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert

Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet played a beautiful rendition of Jeff Buckley’s Grace and Last Goodbye at The Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert on Saturday night.

The 16-year-old impressed the crowd at Wembley Stadium with her talents, while her Foo Fighters star father, 53, played behind the drums.

Violet, whose mother is Dave’s wife Jordyn Blum, looked stylish in a black sleeved dress with orange floral prints and sported her bleached blonde locks in chic bangs.

Several other musicians took Taylor’s place as drummer for the concert, including 12-year-old Nandi Bushell and Taylor’s own son, Oliver Shane, 16, who performed My Hero.

Travis Barker also sat in the drummer’s chair to open the show, with an incredible performance from The Pretender and Monkey Wrench, ending with a drum solo. The Darkness’ Rufus Tiger Taylor and Omar Hakim also took on the drums.

Addressing the audience on the show, Dave said no one could make you laugh, dance or sing like Taylor could when he paid tribute to his late friend.

He added: ‘We’ve come together to bring you a giant f**king night for a giant f**king person. So sing and laugh and dance and f**king scream and f**king make some noise so he can hear us now!

“Because you know what, it’s going to be a long fucking night!”

Dave also gushed about the amount of support for the fundraiser, saying that even if it were just Taylor’s close friends, at least 100 musicians would still have turned up.

Before introducing his daughter Violet and Mark Ronson onstage, he said, “When we first started talking about putting something together for Taylor, we sat down and said, even if they’re his best friends, that’s just 100 damn musicians.

“So this collection of friends and family and musicians, this is all brought together by him and we are all connected here today by that one man.

Tragic: Taylor died suddenly in his Columbia hotel room in March of this year, aged 50, while The Foo Fighters were on the South American leg of their recent world tour (pictured in August 2008)

“With musicians who’ve never met, musicians who’ve never played together, all in one place, at once, with you all beautiful people making damn noise for Taylor Hawkins.”

A slew of stars took part in the six-hour concert, from Nirvana to Metallica, Queen, Led Zeppelin, RUSH, AC/DC, Paul McCartney and The Police.

Dave Chappelle even appeared at the gig to reminisce about hosting Saturday Night Live with the Foos as a musical guest in November 2020.

Jason Sudeikis also stopped by to introduce Taylor’s other two bands – Chevy Metal and Coattail Riders.

We’ll Rock You: Queen legends Brian May and Roger Taylor later took the stage with Grohl and his bandmates

And Elton John spoke through a pre-recorded message, saying, “I want to pay tribute to Taylor Hawkins because he was a great musician. But more than that, he was a great father and a great husband and a great guy to hang out with.”

He added: ‘He played on my last album which I was so excited and revered about. So tonight it’s about remembering him, honoring him and never forgetting him.’

Liam Gallagher opened the show with Oasis’ Rock and Roll Star, while Kesha also performed a rendition of Children of the Revolution.

And on Instagram, Kesha shared a carousel of photos from the evening – including one with Taylor’s son Oliver, as the youngster followed in his father’s musical footsteps.

Entering: Stars including Chic legend Nile Rodgers (L) and former The Police drummer Stewart Copeland (R) were among those who paid tribute to Hawkins

The TiK ToK singer also shared photos with frontman Dave backstage for her 3.2 million followers, captioning it: “Just a bunch of suckers playing Wembley.”

Justin Hawkins of The Darkness followed to sing some of Taylor Hawkins’ songs, before Sir Paul McCartney Oh! Darling as a duet with Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders.

Blink-182’s Travis Barker was also present when he joined the band onstage to drum on their hits The Pretender and Monkey Wrench.

He was in attendance with wife Kourtney Kardashian, as the pair donned matching leather jackets as they paid tribute to the late rocker.

While Lars Ulrich of Metallica and Martin Chambers of The Pretenders were also on the drummer list

The concert is the first of two scheduled tribute nights, with the other taking place in Los Angeles later this month.

Dave closed the show saying, “I hope you all felt all the love from all of us and all the performers, because we felt it from you for Taylor tonight, so thank you everyone.”

He added: ‘I want to thank the Hawkins family for being here with us tonight’.

He took the musicians onstage for a final bow and signed, “Let’s hear it one more time for Taylor f***ing Hawkins!”