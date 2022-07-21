Dave Chappelle says Minneapolis venue that canceled him in trans row should have more courage

Dave Chappelle is currently performing in Minnesota, but indoor shooting is not allowed (sown October 2019)

Dave Chappelle laughed off the fiasco that a Minneapolis venue forced it to cancel at 11 a.m. last night in surrender to an awake crowd.

Chappelle, 48, was scheduled to play a sold-out show at First Avenue, a Minneapolis location. Tickets started at $129.50 and the venue had sold 1,500, bringing in nearly $200,000 in sales, of which they would have taken a handsome chunk.

But hours before the show, First Avenue announced it was no longer willing to host. Their turnaround came as a result of a Change.org petition signed by 125 people complaining that Chappelle was transphobic, and staffers refusing to show up to the man of the event.

It was quickly moved to the nearby Varsity Theater and continued uninterrupted.

During the show, Chappelle said he was disappointed that First Avenue hadn’t shown more stealth against the waking crowd.

He also laughed at the transgender activists protesting outside, calling them “crazy”.

I see a transgender hit squad from a mile away!

“I see a transgender hit squad from a mile away,” he said, sparking laughter from the crowd of fans, according to a review of the show by the local newspaper. The Star Stand.

Phones were not allowed within the event.

Neal Justin, the TV critic for the Star Tribune, quoted Chappelle as saying that the small group of protesters who joined the show to terrorize fans “had probably been hired by his wife, determined to suck the joy out of his life.”

There were lines out the door to the show last night in Minneapolis after it moved

The activists who protested the event call themselves MnUprising. They destroyed the hall with graffiti

“At the beginning of the set, Chappelle seemed sympathetic and said he had heard that children of some First Avenue staffers had been threatened.

“But after a few glasses of booze (and a Foggy Geezer beer) he admitted the cancellation had been devastating and hoped the club would be braver in the future,” Justin wrote.

The feud began last week when members of MnUprising, an activism group, launched a petition to cancel the show.

The group complained that Chappelle “angered” them with his “transphobic views.”

They launched a Change.org petition and drew 125 signatures — a 12th of the crowd expected at the show Wednesday night.

It was enough to persuade First Avenue to cancel the event, despite selling 1,500 tickets for $129.50 a pop, a total of nearly $200,000 from which they would have taken a good chunk.

First Avenue announced Wednesday it would no longer host the Dave Chappelle show following the Change.org petition

Varsity, another theater in Minneapolis, quickly offered to host the show

Chappelle has survived canceled calls since last year, when he joked on a Netflix stand-up show last October.

He said he supported JK Rowling and her view that gender is a “fact”, and joked that he was “team TERF”.

TERF is the label given to cisgender women accused of not supporting trans women.

It stands for ‘trans-exclusionary radical feminist’.

Chappelle’s comments, which came at the height of the cancellation culture, broke with the Hollywood trend to appease the waking crowd.

Immediately, calls were made for him to be banned from the streaming site and for people to boycott his shows.

He stuck to his comments and still does — much to the ire of groups like MnUprising, who launched a Change.org petition to demand that his show be cancelled.

After the show moved, the group continued to complain and threatened to protest outside the new theater.

Scott Jensen, Minnesota’s Republican gubernatorial candidate, was one of the opponents of the venue’s decision

Chappelle’s fans said the fiasco would only bring him more material.

MnUprising is now compared to white fascists for their bullying and lobbying at the theater.

Journalist Glenn Greenwald wrote, “This Minneapolis theater has booked and promoted a Dave Chappelle live show. Activists objected, demanding that they cancel it because the show “harms” them and puts them in “danger.”

The theater capitulated and apologized for the ‘damage’. The performance is now in a different theater.

In the 1980s, it was the moral majority and social conservatives on the right who routinely objected to shows by performers and comedians, demanding that the shows be canceled or banned on the grounds that they “damage the community.” ‘.

“Now it’s the left that’s doing this.”

The group, MnUprising, describes itself as ‘amplifying voices from occupied indigenous lands’.

It was established in August 2020.

In Change.Org’s petition against Chappelle’s shows, the group lamented: “Dave Chappelle is known to be a transgender danger and First Avenue has a duty to protect the community.

Chappelle’s actions perpetuate a violent heteronormative culture and directly violate First Avenue’s code of conduct.

“If staff and guests are held to this standard, then artists should be too.”