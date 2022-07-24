Dave Chappelle opens for Chris Rock and Kevin Hart in NYC at Madison Square Garden

Dave Chappelle took the stage at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Saturday night for a surprise set.

The 48-year-old stand-up comic opened up to friends Chris Rock, 57, and Kevin Hart, 43, for what Hart called an “epic night.”

It comes after the controversial entertainer’s recent show in Minneapolis was canceled due to protests at the city’s First Avenue theater.

TMZ reported that the seasoned cartoonist walked onstage to the tune of Radiohead’s Karma Police.

Chappelle puffed a cigarette as he opened it to the audience without any introduction.

The outlet noted that the funny man was indirectly referring to his Minnesota bootie set when he joked, “Had to sneak in here.”

He assured fans that “despite what you may have read in the news, I’m fine, and I appreciate the support.”

Kevin stopped by on social media on Sunday to reflect on the show and share a trio of photos.

To his 150 million Instagram followers, he wrote, “Last night was by far the best moment of my career.”

He gushed, “I can’t even explain… I can’t find the words… Just know that last night was the true definition of an ‘EPIC NIGHT’.”

The comedian praised his friends and colleagues, adding: “I love my brothers more than words can explain. What we’ve done with the Garden will never be done again.’

He then stated: ‘We made history last night!!!!!!!’ before adding hashtags, “#ComedicRockStarSh*t #RockHartChappelle.”

Days earlier, Dave was scheduled to perform at the First Avenue location in Minneapolis.

The play space narrowed the show hours before it was due to appear, bowing to the demands of MnUprising, an advocacy group.

The collective labeled Chappelle a transphobic, complaining that the entertainer “angered” them with his “transphobic views.”

It was enough to convince the historic establishment to cancel the event, despite 1,500 tickets having been sold for $129.50.

Remaining shows in the city were transferred to the Varsity Theater, as noted in a statement from First Avenue.

When he finally took the stage at the new venue, the iconic performer doubled down on his previous statements about the transgender community.

“Comedy is just comedy,” Chappelle said as he took the stage to cheer, also noting that George Carlin was arrested 50 years ago for performing his “seven words you can’t say on television” routine.

When he was done with his routine, Chappelle urged his fans to greet animosity with love. And despite the small number of protesters who petitioned for the show, fans walked away smiling.

Chapelle earned his 12th Emmy nomination for Netflix’s The Closer, which came out in October and caused a stir for his transgender jokes.