Dave Chappelle makes a surprise appearance at Liverpool comedy club

Dave Chappelle took the stage on Wednesday night with a lengthy stand-up show at the ironically named Hot Water comedy club in Liverpool.

The controversial American comedian had arranged a secret performance on Merseyside ahead of an arena tour of the UK with Chris Rock, in which he is expected to preview new material.

His performance in Liverpool follows a predicted uproar over jokes aimed at the transgender community, leading to his being fired from streaming service Netflix, which recently announced a series of specials featuring Chappelle.

Main: Dave Chappelle took the stage with a long stand-up show on Wednesday night at the ironically named Hot Water comedy club in Liverpool (pictured on stage)

Hot Water later shared a photo of the strip on stage in the intimate venue, captioning it: “Dave Chappelle everyone…..best club in the world.”

Chappelle and Rock perform at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena, for two dates at London’s O2 Arena.

The comedian will also take part in a special tribute concert in memory of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins at Wembley Stadium in London on September 3.

Controversy: Chappelle, winner of the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, accused of targeting the transgender community in his comedy specials

Chappelle, winner of the 2019 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, has been accused of paying particular attention to the transgender community in his comedy specials, most notably in October’s The Closer, where protests were sparked by activists who said it encouraged discrimination.

The famed location on First Avenue in Minnesota then canceled its show just hours before it was scheduled to continue, in response to protests from staff and the community over jokes that many people found transphobic.

Chappelle’s Wednesday show was instead moved to the Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, where he will also perform on Thursdays and Fridays.

“To the staff, the artists and our community, we hear you and we’re sorry,” First Avenue said in a statement.

“We know we have to hold ourselves to the highest standards, and we know we’ll let you down. We’re not just a black box with people inside, and we understand that First Ave isn’t just a room, it’s meaningful beyond our walls.”

The artist has doubled down on his jokes, and Netflix’s forces have cited his “creative freedom” as the reason for keeping the highly-watched show, released in 2021, available.

But his jokes — including the claim that “gender is a fact” — have sparked widespread outcry at rallies, online, and from groups such as GLAAD, a media watchdog and advocacy group, as well as the National Black Justice Coalition.