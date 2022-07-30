Dave Chappelle enjoys himself while appearing with Snoop Dogg at the Blue Note Jazz Festival

Dave Chappelle was spotted Friday night at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California.

The 48-year-old comedian, who also hosted the festival, was joined by his wife Elaine Arte at the event, notably joining Snoop Dogg as the rapper performed for his fans.

The artist’s presence at the event has been controversial, as several activists have previously expressed concerns about his past material mocking transgender people.

Have fun: Dave Chappelle was spotted onstage with Snoop Dogg on Friday night at the Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa, California

Chappelle kept his look casual with a t-shirt and cargo pants during his time at the festival.

Elaine chose to wear a Balenciaga crew neck sweater as she watched her husband perform.

It was previously announced that the star of Chappelle’s Show would headline the festival last April.

The three-day event features a star-studded lineup that includes Chaka Khan, Erykah Badu and Flying Lotus with its frequent collaborator Thundercat.

In love: The 48-year-old comedian, who also hosted the festival, was joined by his wife Elaine Arte at the event. She rocked a Balenciaga sweater

However, the decision to hire Chappelle to host the festival was seen as offensive by some, given his past with pranks aimed at transgender people.

TransLife Representative Jennifer Rihl issued a statement: SFGate in which she indicated that she disapproved of his choice.

“Using comedy against us only fuels transphobia, so I don’t think it’s that funny,” she said.

She also added that historically transgender people have been “constantly discriminated against.”

In hot water: The artist’s presence at the event has been controversial, as several activists have previously expressed concerns about his past material mocking transgender people; he is seen in 2018

Rihl: ‘I think the trans community is a rather sensitive group, but for good reason.’

TransLife co-founder Orlando O’Shea also noted how comedy in general has previously been a safe space for marginalized individuals.

He stated: ‘Comedy is one of the last acceptable landscapes where discrimination is allowed… where do we draw the line, and what are the consequences of our jokes?’

According to media reports, Bay Area News contacted festival organizers for comment about the decision to hire Chappelle as host, to which they received no response.

Keep quiet: According to media reports, Bay Area News has reached out to festival organizers for comment about the decision to hire Chappelle as host, to which they received no response

The comedian’s appearance at the event came just a week after his show at the First Avenue location in Minneapolis was canceled at the last minute.

The venue then apologized to staff and customers for booking the actor, whose performance was shut down just hours before it was set to begin.

Chappelle’s show was promptly moved to the Varsity Theater, where he made several jokes about the situation.

According to the Star Standhe referred to monkey pox as a “gay disease” and referred to the protesters at the event as “transgender lunatics.”