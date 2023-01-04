Dave & Buster’s co-founder James ‘Buster’ Corley dies in apparent suicide

By Jordan Valinsky | CNN

James “Buster” Corley, co-founder of popular restaurant and entertainment chain Dave & Buster’s, has passed away. He turned 72.

Dave & Busters said Corley was an “innovative and creative force” in a statement confirming his death.

“His pioneering spirit and steadfast belief that ‘everybody is somebody’ has laid the foundation for bringing food and games to millions of Dave & Buster guests over the past 40 years,” said a company statement.

“Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence and the deep concern he had for his team members were second to none. Our thoughts go out to his family during this difficult time and while we will miss his wise advice and his easy smile, the legacy he and Dave have built will endure,” the statement said.

Dallas police told CNN that a man of the same name was found Monday with an “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound” inside a home. He was taken to a hospital, where he died, police said in a statement.

Kate Corley, his daughter, confirmed her father’s death in a statement CNN affiliate WFAA-TV.

“Buster Corley had a stroke four months ago that severely damaged the communication and personality part of his brain,” she said. “The family is asking for privacy at this time.”

Before the first Dave & Buster’s opened in Dallas in 1982, Corley owned a restaurant with “good food and friendly service” in the late 1970s. Nearby, David Corriveau operated an “outrageous amusement and games venue,” according to the company’s website.

After noticing that customers would frequent both places, the entrepreneurs teamed up to create the first Dave & Buster’s in Dallas, combining arcade games and food.

Dave’s name placed first because he won a coin toss, according to the company history. The pair worked as co-CEOs for several years before they sold the company in 2007 to a private equity firm.

corridor died in 2015 at the age of 63.

Dave & Buster’s became a publicly traded company in 2014 and has 150 locations in the United States. The chain is known for its “Eat Drink Play and Watch” formula that combines arcade games, TVs, and a full-service bar and kitchen.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts or mental health issues, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to connect with a trained counselor or visit the NSPL site.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.