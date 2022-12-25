Dave Bautista forces family to make sacrifices to save the world in Knock At The Cabin trailer

Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint ask a family to make an impossible choice in Knock At The Cabin.

Known for their roles in the Guardians of the Galaxy and Harry Potter franchises, the actors star as part of a vigilante group of four who travel to a cabin in the woods where a little girl and her two fathers live. enjoy an idyllic retreat. .

Universal released the second trailer for the latest movie from thriller extraordinaire M. Night Shyamalan on Christmas Day.

Sensing danger after meeting Dave’s character, Leonard, young Wen, played by an adorable Kristen Cui, tries to warn her parents, Andrew and Eric, played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge.

They don’t believe her until they hear a knock on the door.

The foursome, including Dave, Rupert, Abby Quinn and Nikki Amuka-Bird, break in and tie up the adults.

Then they issue an unspeakable ultimatum.

“Families throughout history have been chosen to make this decision. Your family must choose to voluntarily sacrifice one of the three of you to prevent the apocalypse.”

“We’re not sacrificing anyone,” Eric claims, but Dave’s Leonard tells them, “For every ‘no’ you give us, hundreds of thousands of people will die.” ‘

He turns on the television so the pair can witness the destruction taking place all over the world, including plane crashes and tidal waves.

The family is told that none of them are allowed to leave the cabin until a choice is made, as Abby’s Sabrina tells them that unless they do, her son will lose his life.

Knock at the Cabin is the brainchild of M. Night Shyamalan, who co-wrote and co-wrote the script with Steve Desmond and Michael Sherman.

The mystery thriller will be in cinemas from February 3.