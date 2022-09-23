Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint star in trailer for M. Night Shyamalan movie Knock At The Cabin

Dave Bautista and Rupert Grint, who rose to fame in heroic roles, showed their villainous side in a trailer released Thursday for the upcoming M. Night Shyamalan apocalyptic psychological horror film Knock At The Cabin.

The trailer showed Dave, 53, who plays Drax in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, along with Rupert, 34, who played wizard Ron Weasley in the Harry Potter film franchise, teaming up to terrorize a family.

The trailer opened with a scenic view of a log cabin and green forest as gay dads Andrew and Eric, played by Jonathan Groff and Ben Aldridge, drove in a car with their daughter Wen, played by Kristen Cui.

The happy family sang along to the upbeat disco/funk song Boogie Shoes by KC and the Sunshine Band and were shown enjoying their family outing in the woods.

Wen was working on her butterfly project when she noticed a man deep in the woods and frowned at him with a disturbing look.

Andrew and Eric then heard a knock on the cabin door and looked over their shoulders.

A tattooed hand was shown reaching down as Wen’s fingers reached up to shake hands with Dave’s character.

“My name is Leonard. It’s nice to meet you, Wen,” Leonard said.

“Why are you here?” Wen asked him.

“I suppose I’m here to make friends with you and your fathers too,” Leonard replied.

“But my heart is broken,” he added.

“Why is it broken?” Wen asked him.

“Because of what I have to do today,” Leonard said ominously.

Wen was then shown with Andrew and Eric arming themselves after seeing strangers approaching from the woods.

“There’s a woman wearing something that looks like a pickaxe with a chain and a hammer head,” Eric said after peeking out a window.

The knocking continued as the family looked terrified and Wen was followed home.

“You see, the four of us have a very important job to do. In fact, it’s arguably the most important job in the history of the world,” Leonard said in a voiceover.

Eric and Andrew tried to barricade the hut and armed themselves, but were easily subdued by Leonard and his companions Adriane, played by Nikki Amuka-Birdc, Sabrina, played by Abby Quinn, and Redmond, played by Rupert.

Leonard was flanked by Sabrina, Adriane and Redmond as he addressed their captors after the home invasion.

“We have been called and united by a common vision, which has now become an order we cannot ignore,” Leonard said, tethered to Eric and Andrew.

“The four of us are here to prevent the apocalypse. Your family has been chosen to make a terrible decision,” he continued.

“If you don’t choose, the world will end,” Leonard said as the screen went blank.

One final image of Sabrina wearing a tight white hood over her head flashed on the screen as the trailer came to a close.

Knock At The Cabin is based on the 2018 novel The Cabin at the End of the World by Paul Tremblay, 51.

The novel won the 2019 Bram Stoker Award for Novel from the Horror Writers Association.

Knock At The Cabin is scheduled for release on February 3, 2023 by Universal Pictures.