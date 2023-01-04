Dave and Buster’s co-founder found dead on his 72nd birthday from apparent suicide

<!–

A co-founder of Dave and Buster was found dead in his home on his 72nd birthday from “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds.”

James “Buster” Coley of Dallas was found Monday at his home near White Rock Lake.

Dallas police found him with “apparent self-inflicted gunshot wounds” and he was rushed to the hospital, where he later died.

His daughter Kate, 34, told WFAA that four months ago her father suffered a “stroke that severely damaged the communication and personality part of his brain.”

Pete Thornfield, a spokesperson for Dave and Buster’s, told DailyMail.com in a statement on Tuesday that the co-founder was an “innovative and creative force.”

James “Buster” Coley, 72, of Dallas, (right) was found Monday at his home near White Rock Lake with “apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds”

Coley co-founded Dave and Buster’s with David Corriveau (pictured together) – who died in 2015 at age 63 – in 1982

“Buster’s passion for hospitality, his demand for excellence and the deep concern he had for his team members were second to none,” said Thornfield. “Our thoughts go out to his family at this difficult time and while we will miss his wise advice and his easy smile, the legacy he and Dave built will live on.”

Prior to his major success with Dave and Buster’s, Coley opened a restaurant in Little Rock, Arkansas, in the late 1970s, while his future co-founder David Corriveau — who died in 2015 at age 63 — opened an entertainment venue a few doors down.

After noticing many patrons’ filters between their two establishments, the pair decided to join forces and found an arcade restaurant in 1982 called Dave and Buster’s. Name order was determined by a coin toss which Corriveau won.

They found a 40,000 square foot warehouse a few miles from Restaurant Row and opened their first store.

Since then, the company has opened more than 150 locations and recently acquired Main Event for $835 million.

Coley’s daughter Kate, 34, (left) said her father suffered a stroke four months ago. The stroke caused severe damage to the communication and personality part of his brain (Photo: Kate, James and his wife Leacy)