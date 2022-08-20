Daughter of Ukraine war mastermind ‘is blown to pieces in Moscow car bomb’

The daughter of a key ally of Vladimir Putin has reportedly been killed in a car bomb in Moscow.

Darya Dugin has been “shot to pieces” in the “murder plot” intended for her father Alexander, according to Russian media.

According to unconfirmed reports, she was driving her Land Cruiser Prado near the village of Bolshiye Vyazyomy when the vehicle suddenly exploded.

Footage reportedly shot at the scene shows a massive inferno burning along a roadside with at least one fire truck emerging.

Russian violinist Petr Lundstrem has claimed that Darya returned from a festival and planned to drive back with her father, but he left in a separate car.

Alexander Dugin, 60, is often referred to as “Putin’s brain” or “Rasputin” because of his close relationship with the embattled president.

He is the former editor-in-chief of the staunchly pro-Putin Tsargrad TV network and is said to be the mastermind of the ongoing invasion of Ukraine.

Although he has no formal role in government, the far-right occult writer is said to strongly influence Putin, especially when it comes to propaganda.

He is credited with reinvigorating the term Novorossiya (New Russia), which was adopted by Putin to justify his annexation of Crimea – after being widely used by Dugin in 2013 and 2014.

It comes as Russian forces have stepped up their fight to capture one of the dwindling cities in fought-over eastern Ukraine not yet under their control, as they continue firing on towns and villages to the north and south. of the country.

Ukrainian officials on Saturday said Russian shelling had collapsed balconies and blown out windows in the southern region of Mykolayiv, injuring at least nine civilians.

A five-storey apartment building and private residences in the city of Voznesensk have been badly damaged, the governor of the Black Sea region said.

Vitaliy Kim wrote in a Telegram message: ‘As of 1.30pm (local time) nine injured, including four children.

All children in a serious condition. The ages range from three to 17 years.’ He added that a young girl lost an eye as a result of Saturday’s attack.

Reflecting the widening frontlines of the nearly six-month-long war, a Ukrainian airstrike struck targets in the largest Russian-occupied city in the southern region of Zaporizhzhya, according to Ukrainian and Kremlin-backed local officials.

The Ukrainian mayor of Melitopol said preliminary reports pointed to a “precise attack” on a Russian military base.

The head of the Kremlin-backed government said the attack damaged residential areas and slightly injured a civilian.

In its daily update, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said intensified fighting was taking place around Bakhmut, a small city whose capture would allow Russia to threaten the two largest remaining Ukrainian urban centers in the eastern Donbas region.

Bakhmut has been a prime target of Moscow’s eastern offensive for weeks as the Russian military tries to complete a months-long campaign to capture the Donbas, an industrial region bordering Russia where pro-Moscow separatists have declared themselves an independent pair. . republics. A local Ukrainian official reported ongoing fighting on Saturday morning near four settlements on the border between Luhansk and Donetsk provinces, which make up the disputed region.

Russian forces overran almost all of Luhansk last month and have since focused on capturing Ukrainian-occupied areas of Donetsk. Russian shelling killed seven civilians in Donetsk province on Friday, including four in Bakhmut, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko wrote on Telegram on Saturday.

Taking Bakhmut would allow the Russians to push through to the main Ukrainian-occupied cities, Kramatorsk and Sloviansk. The General Staff’s update said Sloviansk and Kramatorsk were also targeted on Friday, along with the Kharkiv region to the north, home to Ukraine’s second-largest city.

Neither Moscow nor Kiev commented on the airstrike targeting Russian-occupied Melitopol in southern Ukraine. Earlier on Saturday morning, Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov claimed that pro-Russian forces had shot down Ukrainian grenades near the city, as well as near a major power plant in the Kherson region, which the Russians had been forced to shut down early. occupied the war.

The head of the Kremlin-installed administration in Melitopol confirmed that the city was under Ukrainian fire. Galina Danilchenko said on Telegram: ‘In the night, the Kiev regime carried out two attacks on our beautiful Melitopol, on residential areas of the city. Russian air defense systems shot down missiles, but as a result of the shelling, the houses of residents in (two) streets were partially destroyed and damaged.’