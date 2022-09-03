Daughter of pro-Putin senator flees into exile

The daughter of a strongly pro-Putin senator in Russia has fled abroad in fear of prosecution and jail time after he labeled her a ‘traitor’ for resisting the war in Ukraine.

Diana Isakova, 25, posted flyers against the conflict that led to her arrest and interrogation by the feared FSB Secret Service.

Her father Eduard Isakov, 48, reacted furiously and had previously warned her not to criticize Putin or the authorities on social media.

“We had a conversation and all my fears came true,” the yoga teacher told media outlet Medusa.

“He told me I was a traitor to our family, an enemy of the people and a criminal.”

When the war started, she saw the fear of Ukrainians following her on Instagram, she said.

The stories of ‘these girls’ were full of bombs and sobs. I felt their suffering as if it were my own.’

She staged a ‘courageous’ protest in Sochi, which led to her swift arrest, and now claims Putin embodies ‘cruelty, arrogance and impunity’.

Putin – and her senator father who supports him to the fullest – must get justice for the war, she says, arguing that Russia’s political illiberalism is a result of family authoritarianism, with the country’s despots being the product of childhood humiliation.

“In every cruel person there is an unhappy child who is afraid to admit his weakness, his vulnerability and his needs.

“At one point in his childhood, someone was cruel to him and it was painful…

“Of course Putin needs to be held accountable, but that doesn’t mean we just shoot him.

“By taking revenge, we are basically going down the same hateful path.”

She warned against “fanatic patriotism” in Russia and “weak submission” of people to the authorities.

Diana has now sought refuge in Georgia as her father – a professional powerlifter before becoming a politician in the Federation Council, Russia’s upper house – continues to attack her for resisting Putin and his bloody war in Ukraine.

“I’m afraid of prosecution, I’m afraid of going to jail,” she said.

“I wouldn’t say I’m just terribly afraid of prison or anything.

“But I think I can do more good than in prison.”

Her father said of her: ‘She is against the conduct of the special military operation, against the policies of her own country.

“Apparently she got money from some media.

In other words, she sold her father, her family, her motherland and left Russia.

“It’s hard to find words when your daughter turns out to be a traitor.”

He wrote: “Not only did she oppose a special military operation, she secretly engaged in opposition activities behind my back, lived in my house, at my expense, realizing that I work for federal authorities.”

She “admitted that she went to opposition rallies, individual pickets, protested the activities of the government” and “organized her own action calling for the overthrow of the government.” [and] illegal pamphlets printed in my house’.

The furious senator said, “When she was detained she was scared and said that as the daughter of a senator they had no right to touch her…

“She’s not 15 years old, she hasn’t been a teenager for a long time, she’s 25 years old, this is an adult who confessed her love to me and resisted me. ‘

He claimed Diana, the eldest of his four children, was derailed because he had never been present in her life when she was younger.

“I do not deny my responsibility for the education of my child,” he said.

“This is my daughter and my pain.”

She is to return to Russia and be sent to the Donbas as a volunteer to “learn firsthand the reasons for the special military operation.”

She complained ‘how I tyrannized my daughter, not allowing her to express her point of view freely, but for some reason she lived with me voluntarily and didn’t even think about moving and starting an independent life.

“At the same time, she had to move somewhere—she’d been dating a grown man my age for three years.”

He accused her of wasting her money and then begging him for financial support while she failed to get a real job and dropped out of higher education early.

‘What is my fault as a father? Why does my daughter refuse to listen to me?

‘Does she think I’m cruel? Maybe I didn’t pay enough attention to her as a child [because] I was performing as a top athlete at the time.’

Diana said: ‘I believe that Putin is not the biggest problem.

“If Putin leaves, something will change, but not very much, because the root of the problem is that” [in my opinion] the tyrant is attracted to the victim.

“And such a sacrificial state, such a sacrificial nation that Russia has become – for the most part these are quiet, submissive people without their own mind…

‘There is a cult of cruelty, tolerance for violence between people, between children.

“The tougher you are, the stronger you are, the cooler you are. This is also a very clear problem in our country.

Most likely our entire political system is made up of people who have experienced violence in childhood, developed tolerance for it and feel that it is impossible to live in this world any other way – only through power, through manipulation, violence, fear, oppression.’